The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- CDC confirms first possible case of COVID-19 contracted in U.S. with no known cause
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Biden slams Trump's response, but says 'this isn't a time to panic'
Former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigning in Sumter, South Carolina, ahead of that state's Democratic primary Saturday, criticized President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over reports they have "silenced" medical experts from informing the public unless they check with the White House first.
Biden cautioned that "this isn't a time to panic," but added that the spread of the virus needs to be taken seriously.
Morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo
Iraq's health ministry: 2 new cases, 6 total
Two new cases of the virus were recorded in Iraq on Thursday, the country's health ministry said in a statement — one in Baghdad, the other in Kirkuk.
The total of Iraqis infected with the virus is now six, according to the health ministry.
WHO raises coronavirus risk assessment
Geneva Motor Show canceled as coronavirus cases rise in Switzerland
In an unprecedented move, organizers have canceled the Geneva International Motor Show, one of the global auto industry’s largest public events, due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
The 90th running of the show, which was to have begun March 3 with a two-day media preview and continued through March 15, was scheduled to see dozens of new cars, trucks and crossovers introduced by manufacturers as diverse as Audi, Hyundai, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
The decision to cancel the event came as the number of cases of the disease soared, with Switzerland now reporting 15 cases.
The auto industry as a whole has been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic. Click here for the details.
Switzerland bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people
The Swiss government put an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events involving more than 1,000 people in order to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
The ban on big events will last until at least March 15, one of the latest major steps by governments to fight an outbreak that has infected more than 82,000 people and killed over 2,700 worldwide. The Swiss move highlights the growing impact of the virus on daily lives and livelihoods.
“We are aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life,” said Switzerland’s interior minister, Alain Berset.
Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny
President Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response is bringing renewed scrutiny to the former governor's handling of an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana when he was governor.
Pence reluctantly agreed to authorize a needle exchange program in Scott County in March 2015 after the epidemic centered there saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with nearly 200 people eventually testing positive for the virus that year.
Despite his own misgivings, he initially issued an executive order allowing one in Scott County before later signing a law allowing the state government to approve them for counties on a case-by-case basis.
Greg Millett, director of public policy at amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, said Indiana's HIV outbreak would have been “entirely preventable” if Pence had acted earlier in response to data that was available to Indiana public health officials and clearly showed an outbreak was imminent.
Read the full story here.
CDC expands coronavirus testing recommendations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Thursday on who should be tested. The guidance now includes certain individuals with no clear source of exposure, as well as individuals who recently traveled to Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea.
The previous guidance only recommended testing for people with symptoms — including fever and cough — and recent travel to China or contact with an infected individual.
For individuals without a known source of exposure, the updated guidance advises testing in patients hospitalized with severe acute lower respiratory illness for which other causes, such as flu, have been ruled out.
Dr. John Torres on simple steps to protect against coronavirus
Dow falls 1,000 points for third time this week on heightened coronavirus fears
The stock market cratered again on Friday, marking the seventh day of a massive sell-off sparked by rising fears about the coronavirus epidemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by another 1,000 points Friday morning, on the heels of Thursday's historic decline of 1,190, the biggest drop ever for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 was down by 3.7 percent in early-morning trading on Friday, and the Nasdaq saw losses averaging 3.5 percent.
The meltdown comes as traders appear to lose any hope that the spread of the highly infectious disease has been staunched, with the number of cases continuing to spiral globally.
Coronavirus continues to rattle the stock marketFeb. 28, 202002:14
Mexico confirms its first two cases of coronavirus
Mexico's assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill.
At least five family contacts of the first patient have been placed in isolation. He said one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to northern Italy where there has been an outbreak.
Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.