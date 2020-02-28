Sign of the times

The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
Buttigieg: Virus isn't going to be 'stopped by a big wall'
Pete Buttigieg, campaigning in South Carolina, highlighted the coronavirus as an example of the type of high-level national security issue that will await the next president.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, then appeared to criticize President Trump, saying: "This virus does not care what country it is in. It's not going to be stopped by a big wall."
U.S. intel agencies warned of rising risk of outbreak like coronavirus
The U.S. intelligence community has failed to anticipate some big developments, from the disintegration of the Soviet Union to the rapid rise of ISIS.
But the spies did forecast something like coronavirus.
For years, American intelligence agencies have been warning about the increasing risks of a global pandemic that could strain resources and damage the global economy.
Sanders to Trump: 'Why don't you worry about the coronavirus?'
Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the Democratic primary there, slammed President Trump for coming down to the state for a Friday evening rally amid the outbreak. Gary Grumbach, one of our campaign embeds, is with the Sanders campaign today:
Obama's Ebola czar: U.S. is 'far behind' on response
White House not ruling out suspending trade tariffs on China in the face of the viral outbreak, says Kudlow
The White House is not ruling out suspending trade tariffs on China in the face of the viral outbreak, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday, noting that he and President Donald Trump have had "discussions" on the matter.
"We do not have any precipitous actions planned right now," Kudlow told reporters at a press briefing.
He also reinforced the administration's position that the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand any hit from the epidemic, noting that “our threat assessment is low and the economy is fundamentally sound.”
Kudlow also categorized the historic week on Wall Street as overreaction, and said the U.S. had withstood worse. "I don't think this stock market plunge is going to have any long-term effect," he said, though he did caution, "It depends how long this lasts and how deep it goes."
Biden slams Trump's response, but says 'this isn't a time to panic'
Former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigning in Sumter, South Carolina, ahead of that state's Democratic primary Saturday, criticized President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over reports they have "silenced" medical experts from informing the public unless they check with the White House first.
Biden cautioned that "this isn't a time to panic," but added that the spread of the virus needs to be taken seriously.
Morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo
Iraq's health ministry: 2 new cases, 6 total
Two new cases of the virus were recorded in Iraq on Thursday, the country's health ministry said in a statement — one in Baghdad, the other in Kirkuk.
The total of Iraqis infected with the virus is now six, according to the health ministry.
WHO raises coronavirus risk assessment
Geneva Motor Show canceled as coronavirus cases rise in Switzerland
In an unprecedented move, organizers have canceled the Geneva International Motor Show, one of the global auto industry’s largest public events, due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
The 90th running of the show, which was to have begun March 3 with a two-day media preview and continued through March 15, was scheduled to see dozens of new cars, trucks and crossovers introduced by manufacturers as diverse as Audi, Hyundai, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
The decision to cancel the event came as the number of cases of the disease soared, with Switzerland now reporting 15 cases.
The auto industry as a whole has been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic.