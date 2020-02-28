The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- CDC confirms first possible case of COVID-19 contracted in U.S. with no known cause
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
SXSW organizers: We have no plans to cancel at this time
The annual festival of media, film and music in Austin, Texas, is "proceeding as planned," a spokesperson said.
"Safety is a top priority for SXSW, and we work closely with local, state, and federal agencies year-round to plan for a safe event," the spokesperson said. "Where travel has been impacted, especially in the case of China, we are seeing a handful of cancellations. However, we are on par with years past in regard to registrants who are unable to attend."
The spokesperson added that SXSW organizers were ramping up efforts to halt the spread of the virus according to Austin's public health recommendations.
CVS addresses reports of hand sanitizer shortages
"We're working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for these products," the pharmacy chain said in a statement.
"This demand may cause temporary shortages at some store locations and we re-supply those stores as quickly as possible."
Illinois virus patients have fully recovered, governor announces
Both of the coronavirus patients from Illinois have made a "full recovery," the state's governor said in a news release.
"The immediate health risk to the state remains low," Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said.
Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only
Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers' tongues, and to empty holy water fonts — both as precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced the measures on Thursday, shortly after the start of Lent, the 40-day season leading up to Easter. Millions of pilgrims frequent Jerusalem and other holy cities such as Nazareth and Bethlehem each year.
Sign of the times
Buttigieg: Virus isn't going to be 'stopped by a big wall'
Pete Buttigieg, campaigning in South Carolina, highlighted the coronavirus as an example of the type of high-level national security issue that will await the next president.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, then appeared to criticize President Trump, saying: "This virus does not care what country it is in. It's not going to be stopped by a big wall."
U.S. intel agencies warned of rising risk of outbreak like coronavirus
The U.S. intelligence community has failed to anticipate some big developments, from the disintegration of the Soviet Union to the rapid rise of ISIS.
But the spies did forecast something like coronavirus.
For years, American intelligence agencies have been warning about the increasing risks of a global pandemic that could strain resources and damage the global economy.
Sanders to Trump: 'Why don't you worry about the coronavirus?'
Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the Democratic primary there, slammed President Trump for coming down to the state for a Friday evening rally amid the outbreak. Gary Grumbach, one of our campaign embeds, is with the Sanders campaign today:
Obama's Ebola czar: U.S. is 'far behind' on response
Fmr. Ebola Czar: U.S 'so far behind' on Coronavirus responseFeb. 28, 202004:40
White House not ruling out suspending trade tariffs on China in the face of the viral outbreak, says Kudlow
The White House is not ruling out suspending trade tariffs on China in the face of the viral outbreak, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday, noting that he and President Donald Trump have had "discussions" on the matter.
"We do not have any precipitous actions planned right now," Kudlow told reporters at a press briefing.
He also reinforced the administration's position that the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand any hit from the epidemic, noting that “our threat assessment is low and the economy is fundamentally sound.”
Kudlow also categorized the historic week on Wall Street as overreaction, and said the U.S. had withstood worse. "I don't think this stock market plunge is going to have any long-term effect," he said, though he did caution, "It depends how long this lasts and how deep it goes."
Biden slams Trump's response, but says 'this isn't a time to panic'
Former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigning in Sumter, South Carolina, ahead of that state's Democratic primary Saturday, criticized President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over reports they have "silenced" medical experts from informing the public unless they check with the White House first.
Biden cautioned that "this isn't a time to panic," but added that the spread of the virus needs to be taken seriously.