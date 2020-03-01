The first death in the U.S. from COVID-19 was reported Saturday, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
Rhode Island announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case
The first presumptive positive coronavirus case has reached Rhode Island, state officials said Sunday.
A resident in their 40s tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy in mid-February, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the person is currently being treated at a hospital under infection control protocols.
"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health for the department.
The patient's family have all been self-quarantining at home since the diagnosis. Authorities have begun reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient since their return from Italy.
Family of infected Washington student releases statement
The family of the high school student in Snohomish County, Washington who tested positive for coronavirus shared a statement Saturday through the local health district:
"Our child became ill with flu-like symptoms on Monday morning. We took the necessary steps to have him seen by medical professionals and to be tested for the flu. We didn’t learn of the testing of COVID-19 until Friday morning, after our now symptom-free child left for school. He promptly returned home before school started."
"We are taking this situation very seriously. Please know that we have been following all guidance and instructions from both the healthcare providers that treated our son, as well the Snohomish Health District. We understand the concerns and anxiety raised, but we ask that the community and media please respect our family’s privacy."
Paris' landmark Louvre closes for staff meeting on coronavirus
Art lovers were locked out of Paris's famous Louvre on Sunday as staff at the world’s most-visited museum held a meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.
Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum which is home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture.
A spokeswoman said the museum in central Paris was expected to open after the meeting between management, personnel and the staff doctor.
She added museums were not covered by government orders to cancel and until further notice, all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people.
The government issued the orders on Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
Italian national tests positive for coronavirus at locked down Tenerife hotel
An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities have confirmed.
The Italian national, part of the same group as the four original cases at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, has been in isolation in a hotel room since Feb. 24 and will be taken to the hospital, the Canary Islands' regional health authorities said Saturday, adding the Italian was "in good state of health".
It brings the total number of active cases in the Canary Islands to six - five in Tenerife and one in La Gomera.
On Saturday, the fifth day of the hotel's lockdown, some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave on Friday were seen exiting its grounds with suitcases.
More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday.
Democratic candidates criticize Trump's coronavirus 'hoax' claim
Democratic presidential candidates have critcized President Donald Trump's claim that the coronavirus is the Democrats' "new hoax."
They called the charge "dangerous" and "disturbing" — while Trump complained again they are making political hay of the outbreak.
Trump made the assertion during a rally in South Carolina Friday night. He told the crowd Democrats have been "politicizing" the outbreak.
Former Vice President Joe Biden told MSNBC earlier Saturday that Trump's rally comments were "absolutely bizarre."
"Look, this is a serious, serious problem. It's able to be solved, but it requires us to be absolutely level-headed and let the scientists have the lead in all of this," Biden said. "But for him to start talking about it being a hoax is absolutely dangerous. It's just not a decent way to act."
Echoing his complaint, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told the "TODAY" Saturday that he's "very concerned" with how the administration has handled the issue to date.
Pete Buttigieg: Trump calling coronavirus a ‘hoax’ is disturbingFeb. 29, 202004:59
Number of cases in Iran nears 1,000
Iran's health ministry said the number of confirmed cases reached nearly 1,000 Sunday.
Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour said on Iranian state television 987 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 54 people have died.
Only China, where the outbreak originated, has recorded more deaths.
Along with South Korea and Italy, Iran is one of the coronavirus epidemic hotspots outside of China.
Churches closed in South Korea as coronavirus tally tops 3,700
Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead as authorities fought to rein in public gatherings, with 586 new infections taking the tally to 3,736 cases.
That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea's battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 18.
In Seoul, the capital, about a dozen worshippers were turned away from the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which put a sermon for its 560,000 followers on YouTube, filmed with a small choir instead of all 200 members and 60-strong orchestra.
"I had heard there would be no service, but just came to check as I live nearby, but yes, it is so empty," said one of them, Song Young-koo, as he left South Korea's biggest church. "It's a wise decision to do it online, since the virus would easily spread at mass gatherings and churches can be no exception."
U.K. PM Boris Johnson to chair emergency response committee about epidemic
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Monday, signalling a stepping up of Britain's preparation for COVID-19.
Describing the outbreak as a "very, very significant challenge," the U.K.'s Health Minister Matt Hancock, admitted that the country was planning for the epidemic to get worse.
"We've got a clear strategy for dealing with coronavirus - a very, very significant challenge," he told British broadcaster Sky News. "We're also planning in case this gets worse, much worse."
Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan could be delayed until autumn
Tokyo and Beijing are leaning towards delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, originally planned for early April, as the neighbours battle a coronavirus outbreak, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Sunday.
Citing diplomatic sources in both countries, the paper said the visit was likely to be postponed until autumn or later.
However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference Saturday, that preparations for Xi's visit were going ahead.
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Republic of Ireland
The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, health officials in the country have said.
The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy and that the patient is receiving appropriate medical care,the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said in a statement.
It added that it was working to identify anyone the patient had contact with to provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus.