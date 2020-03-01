Health officials announced the first case of coronavirus in Rhode Island on Sunday, as the outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state
Two Washington state residents are in critical condition with confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health officials.
Both men are King County residents in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, Seattle and King County Public Health announced Sunday. The two cases, which were confirmed by state lab testing, have brought the number of cases in Washington up to six.
A Washington man in his 50s — also with underlying health issues — became the first person in the U.S. to die of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
Chuck Todd grills Pence on GOP rhetoric around coronavirus
2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus
Delta suspends flights to Milan until May
Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns.
The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak as it works alongside health officials.
Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday.
'This dystopian look': Face masks enter mainstream amid coronavirus worries
People around the world have been given plenty of reasons in the past couple of years to cover up with face masks. In November, India handed out millions of them at schools due to toxic air pollution in the nation’s capital. Hong Kong put in place a ban on masks, which protesters used to counter facial recognition technology.
And most recently, the spread of the new coronavirus has sparked a run on surgical masks, despite their shortcomings in stopping the virus.
“It’s a trend,” one NYU freshman said. “Somehow it makes you look a bit better.”
'SNL' takes on coronavirus and the Democratic presidential candidates
As fears of coronavirus spread, "Saturday Night Live" lightened the moment by imagining what would happen if Democratic candidates for president elbowed into the leadership spotlight during a White House news conference.
It started with Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, speaking about how President Donald Trump's administration, with him in charge of managing the crisis, is tackling the situation.
"We’ve assembled a very experienced team of some of the best people left in government," he says.
Rhode Island announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case
The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Rhode Island, state officials said Sunday.
A resident in their 40s tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy in mid-February, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the person is currently being treated at a hospital under infection control protocols.
"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health for the department.
The patient's family have all been self-quarantining at home since the diagnosis. Authorities have begun reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient since their return from Italy.
Family of infected Washington student releases statement
The family of the high school student in Snohomish County, Washington who tested positive for coronavirus shared a statement Saturday through the local health district:
"Our child became ill with flu-like symptoms on Monday morning. We took the necessary steps to have him seen by medical professionals and to be tested for the flu. We didn’t learn of the testing of COVID-19 until Friday morning, after our now symptom-free child left for school. He promptly returned home before school started."
"We are taking this situation very seriously. Please know that we have been following all guidance and instructions from both the healthcare providers that treated our son, as well the Snohomish Health District. We understand the concerns and anxiety raised, but we ask that the community and media please respect our family’s privacy."
Paris' landmark Louvre closes for staff meeting on coronavirus
Art lovers were locked out of Paris's famous Louvre on Sunday as staff at the world’s most-visited museum held a meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.
Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum which is home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture.
A spokeswoman said the museum in central Paris was expected to open after the meeting between management, personnel and the staff doctor.
She added museums were not covered by government orders to cancel and until further notice, all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people.
The government issued the orders on Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
Italian national tests positive for coronavirus at locked down Tenerife hotel
An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities have confirmed.
The Italian national, part of the same group as the four original cases at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, has been in isolation in a hotel room since Feb. 24 and will be taken to the hospital, the Canary Islands' regional health authorities said Saturday, adding the Italian was "in good state of health".
It brings the total number of active cases in the Canary Islands to six - five in Tenerife and one in La Gomera.
On Saturday, the fifth day of the hotel's lockdown, some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave on Friday were seen exiting its grounds with suitcases.
More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday.