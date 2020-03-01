Czech Republic, Scotland and Ireland declared their first cases of coronavirus on Sunday, as the outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of coronavirus.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Scotland reports first case of coronavirus
Scotland reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday after a resident in the country’s Tayside region tested positive, officials said.
In a statement, Scotland's government said the patient had recently traveled to Northern Italy, a region that has been hit hard by the virus. The country has reported more than 1,100 confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
The Scottish resident was isolated and began receiving treatment while investigators worked to trace their contacts, the statement said. Additional information about the patient's condition wasn't immediately available.
Sunday’s test result was sent to a public health lab in England for additional confirmation.
Democrats, Trump officials clash over coronavirus response
Top White House officials and Democrats offered conflicting comments on Sunday over the administration's response to coronavirus.
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the administration's handling of the outbreak and accused Democrats of politicizing the outbreak. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blasted Trump for rallying supporters in South Carolina as his administration is faced with the coronavirus crisis.
"How pathetic it is that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats," Sanders said.
Iran deploys thousands of teams to identify infected people, cancels recreational sports
2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state
Two Washington state residents are in critical condition with confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health officials.
Both men are King County residents in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, Seattle and King County Public Health announced Sunday. The two cases, which were confirmed by state lab testing, have brought the number of cases in Washington up to six.
A Washington man in his 50s — also with underlying health issues — became the first person in the U.S. to die of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
Chuck Todd grills Pence on GOP rhetoric around coronavirus
2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus
Delta suspends flights to Milan until May
Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns.
The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak as it works alongside health officials.
Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday.
'This dystopian look': Face masks enter mainstream amid coronavirus worries
People around the world have been given plenty of reasons in the past couple of years to cover up with face masks. In November, India handed out millions of them at schools due to toxic air pollution in the nation’s capital. Hong Kong put in place a ban on masks, which protesters used to counter facial recognition technology.
And most recently, the spread of the new coronavirus has sparked a run on surgical masks, despite their shortcomings in stopping the virus.
“It’s a trend,” one NYU freshman said. “Somehow it makes you look a bit better.”
'SNL' takes on coronavirus and the Democratic presidential candidates
As fears of coronavirus spread, "Saturday Night Live" lightened the moment by imagining what would happen if Democratic candidates for president elbowed into the leadership spotlight during a White House news conference.
It started with Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, speaking about how President Donald Trump's administration, with him in charge of managing the crisis, is tackling the situation.
"We’ve assembled a very experienced team of some of the best people left in government," he says.
Rhode Island announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case
The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Rhode Island, state officials said Sunday.
A resident in their 40s tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy in mid-February, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the person is currently being treated at a hospital under infection control protocols.
"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health for the department.
The patient's family have all been self-quarantining at home since the diagnosis. Authorities have begun reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient since their return from Italy.