Czech Republic, Scotland and Ireland declared their first cases of coronavirus on Sunday, as the outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of coronavirus.
Two new coronavirus cases in California health care workers
Two health care workers in Northern California have tested positive for the coronavirus: one each in Alameda and Solano counties.
Both individuals had exposure to a woman who tested positive Wednesday and is currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center. That woman was the first reported case of community spread in the U.S.
The two health care workers are from NorthBay VacaValley Hospital. Both are in isolation at home.
The two cases are presumptive positives, meaning they are waiting on confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
High school student in Washington didn’t know he was tested for coronavirus
The Washington state high school student with coronavirus didn’t know he was being tested for the illness, Snohomish Health District said in a press release Saturday.
The student started feeling sick on Monday, and eventually went to a clinic and got a flu test, which came back negative.
Unbeknownst to him and his family, a sample from the clinic was passed along to Seattle Children’s, which, as part of an ongoing study, tested it for a number of pathogens, including the coronavirus.
The student stayed home from school until he had been fever-free for 48 hours. He had returned to campus “for approximately 5 minutes” on Friday when he received a call to come home immediately. His family “did all the right things,” the press release said.
Czech Republic confirms first three cases of coronavirus
The Czech Republic has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, with all the patients having traveled from northern Italy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday.
Health officials said the patients — two Czechs and an American student who studied in Milan — showed mild symptoms. Two were in Prague and the third in the city of Usti nad Labem, 56 miles north of the capital.
Vojtech warned against unnecessary travel to regions in northern Italy that have seen the highest number of cases in Europe.
"We ask everyone to very seriously consider not traveling to those (affected) regions for holiday or ski trips unless necessary, because the danger exists," Vojtech told a televised news briefing.
The Czech Republic is the first of its central European neighbors to report coronavirus cases.
Scotland reports first case of coronavirus
Scotland reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday after a resident in the country’s Tayside region tested positive, officials said.
In a statement, Scotland's government said the patient had recently traveled to Northern Italy, a region that has been hit hard by the virus. The country has reported more than 1,100 confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
The Scottish resident was isolated and began receiving treatment while investigators worked to trace their contacts, the statement said. Additional information about the patient's condition wasn't immediately available.
Sunday’s test result was sent to a public health lab in England for additional confirmation.
Democrats, Trump officials clash over coronavirus response
Top White House officials and Democrats offered conflicting comments on Sunday over the administration's response to coronavirus.
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the administration's handling of the outbreak and accused Democrats of politicizing the outbreak. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blasted Trump for rallying supporters in South Carolina as his administration is faced with the coronavirus crisis.
"How pathetic it is that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats," Sanders said.
Iran deploys thousands of teams to identify infected people, cancels recreational sports
2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state
Two Washington state residents are in critical condition with confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health officials.
Both men are King County residents in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, Seattle and King County Public Health announced Sunday. The two cases, which were confirmed by state lab testing, have brought the number of cases in Washington up to six.
A Washington man in his 50s — also with underlying health issues — became the first person in the U.S. to die of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus
Delta suspends flights to Milan until May
Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns.
The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak as it works alongside health officials.
Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday.