Trump says admin asked pharma companies to 'accelerate' vaccine

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China climbed to over 80,000 over the weekend, although at 202, the number of new daily cases is the lowest since Jan. 23 — when emergency measures were introduced. Outside of China the virus has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In all, the illness has killed nearly 3,000 people.
The recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability of governments to contain the spread of the virus. Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, and two people died in Washington State.
President Trump, responding to questions from reporters Monday about whether it was safe to hold large political rallies amid the spread of the virus, said: “I think it’s very safe.”
He said he would use a meeting later in the day between his administration’s coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical industry leaders to ask those executives about the possibility of accelerating the production of a coronavirus vaccine.
“This meeting was set up before. That was about drug pricing,” he said during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Colombia. “Now we're going to make another subject … the vaccine.”
Asked by a reporter if it might be possible to speed up development vaccine development, Trump replied, “That’s what we're going to find out.”
First case in Tunisia; four new cases in Qatar
Tunisia's Ministry of Health announced the country's first case Monday: a 40-year-old Tunisian national who had recently returned from Italy.
Qatar's main news agency, meanwhile, announced four new cases — bringing the nationwide total to seven.
Elizabeth Warren releases coronavirus plan
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a new plan on Monday to address the health and economic threats of the new coronavirus. She had previously released a plan to counter the virus' health effects and a spending bill in the Senate.
The plan released Monday includes making sure that all Americans, including the uninsured, can get free coronavirus care, including any forthcoming vaccine. It creates an emergency paid leave program for people to take time off to get care. It includes a $400 billion fiscal stimulus package to counter the potential economic impact of the spreading virus.
Warren remains in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, though she trails well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
World's largest shipping container conference is canceled
TPM, a trade conference for the cargo shipping industry that was set to open Sunday in Long Beach, California, has been canceled amid concerns about the outbreak, the event's sponsors announced Monday. The organizers had expected upwards of 2,000 participants.
NASA's data shows China’s air pollution plummets amid outbreak
Data from NASA's pollution monitoring satellites shows significant decreases over China in the concentration of nitrogen dioxide, a gas that contributes to air pollution — a change that's "at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus," the space agency's said.
In an effort to curb a growing epidemic, the Chinese government put several major cities on lockdown and told millions of its factory workers to stay home to limit the spread of the virus, slowing down production.
“This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
Russia confirms first case
Russia's first coronavirus patient has been diagnosed in Moscow, according to the Federal Welfare Service. The patient is a Russian citizen who had been in Italy and returned to Moscow on Feb. 23.