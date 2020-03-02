The scene in Iraq

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China climbed to over 80,000 over the weekend, although at 202, the number of new daily cases is the lowest since Jan. 23 — when emergency measures were introduced. Outside of China the virus has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In all, the illness has killed nearly 3,000 people.
The recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability of governments to contain the spread of the virus. Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, and two people died in Washington State.
Reuters: British Airways cancels some flights from U.K. to U.S.
British Airways said Monday it was cancelling some flights from the United Kingdom to the United States to match the reduced customer demand amid the outbreak, Reuters reported. The news agency cited a statement from the carrier.
2 quarantined women released from University of Nebraska Medical Center
Two women who were quarantined after going on a cruise will head home after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday.
Joanne Kirkland, of Tennessee, and Jeri Serratti-Goldman, of California, said at a news conference that they were "shocked" when they found out the virus was on the ship, and they were grateful to staff at the medical center for the treatment they received.
"For myself, this has been an amazing experience," Serratti-Goldman said. "The way that the staff treated us, my friends are saying, 'Oh my gosh, how can you do it.' It was seamless."
The Nebraska Medical Center was a key player in treating people during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.
Greater number of coronavirus cases now diagnosed outside of China
New coronavirus cases outside of China are outpacing new cases in China, but the majority of those new cases are in just four countries, the World Health Organization reported Monday.
"In last 24 hours, there were almost nine times more cases reported outside China than inside China," WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference.
Since the outbreak started, cases in 61 other countries have exceeded 8,700. There have been 127 total deaths outside of China. The majority of those cases are in four countries — Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — and represent the "greatest concern" for public health officials.
But many countries have only limited spread. Of the other 57 affected countries, 38 have 10 or fewer cases. Nineteen have reported just one case. And a handful haven't reported a new case in two weeks.
Trump says admin asked pharma companies to 'accelerate' vaccine
WHO staffer in Iran tests positive
Trump claims 'it's very safe' to hold political rallies
President Trump, responding to questions from reporters Monday about whether it was safe to hold large political rallies amid the spread of the virus, said: “I think it’s very safe.”
He said he would use a meeting later in the day between his administration’s coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical industry leaders to ask those executives about the possibility of accelerating the production of a coronavirus vaccine.
“This meeting was set up before. That was about drug pricing,” he said during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Colombia. “Now we're going to make another subject … the vaccine.”
Asked by a reporter if it might be possible to speed up development vaccine development, Trump replied, “That’s what we're going to find out.”
First case in Tunisia; four new cases in Qatar
Tunisia's Ministry of Health announced the country's first case Monday: a 40-year-old Tunisian national who had recently returned from Italy.
Qatar's main news agency, meanwhile, announced four new cases — bringing the nationwide total to seven.
Elizabeth Warren releases coronavirus plan
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a new plan on Monday to address the health and economic threats of the new coronavirus. She had previously released a plan to counter the virus' health effects and a spending bill in the Senate.
The plan released Monday includes making sure that all Americans, including the uninsured, can get free coronavirus care, including any forthcoming vaccine. It creates an emergency paid leave program for people to take time off to get care. It includes a $400 billion fiscal stimulus package to counter the potential economic impact of the spreading virus.
Warren remains in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, though she trails well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.