The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China climbed to over 80,000 over the weekend, although at 202, the number of new daily cases is the lowest since Jan. 23 — when emergency measures were introduced. Outside of China the virus has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In all, the illness has killed nearly 3,000 people.
The recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability of governments to contain the spread of the virus.
Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus, and six people have died in Washington state.
Man quarantined in Nebraska describes symptoms to MSNBC
Carl Goldman — who is quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska, after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship — described his symptoms in an interview with MSNBC on Monday.
“All I have left is a dry cough that seems to get worse later in the day,” Goldman said. “You can hear my voice is still raspy. If I do a lot of exercising I do get a shortness of breath. But I only had the virus for one day of a high fever, which I got on the plane after leaving the Diamond Princess.”
4 more dead in Washington state, bringing total to 6
At least six people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus, after four more deaths were reported on Monday, authorities said said.
State and King County officials told reporters that that it had documented at least 14 cases, leading to five fatalities.
But then a short time later, Snohomish County Health District spokeswoman Heather Thomas confirmed a coronavirus-related death in her jurisdiction, bringing the state's death toll to six.
Infectious diseases chief: Don't panic, but take this seriously
The National Institutes of Health’s top infectious disease chief said he believes the coronavirus has “now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions," imploring Americans not to panic but urging them to take the spread of the virus seriously.
In an interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel, Dr. Anthony Fauci also said a “major outbreak” might require state and local officials to essentially bring public life to a standstill.
“If we get a major outbreak of this coronavirus in this country, that would mean perhaps closing schools temporarily, getting people to do more teleworking, canceling events where there are a lot of crowds in confined places, canceling unnecessary travels so that you’re not on an airplane for five hours with a bunch of people who might be infected,” Fauci said.
Officials announce 2 new cases in California
Santa Clara County's public health department confirmed two new cases Monday, bringing the county's total number to nine.
The eighth and ninth cases are adult males who are both under home isolation, public health officials said in a statement.
Oregon identifies third case
Oregon health officials have identified a third case of the virus: an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington.
The third case is not likely to have traveled to a part of the world with known cases of the virus, the state said in a news release. It is considered a case of community transmission.
The person attended a youth basketball game at a gymnasium in Weston, Oregon, on Saturday, per preliminary reports cited by state officials.
New case confirmed in Illinois, the state's 4th
Another coronavirus case has been diagnosed in Illinois, the state's fourth.
The Illinois Department of Public Heath announced Monday the patient is a woman in her 70s, and is quarantined in her home. Her husband — also in his 70s — was previously diagnosed.
Both patients are said to be doing well. Health officials are now reaching out to people who may have come into contact with the couple to prevent any further spread.
Two other patients diagnosed in Illinois in January have since recovered.
Las Vegas casinos brace for loss of Chinese tourism
Business analysts and gaming experts say it's largely too soon to tell how the outbreak could affect the U.S. gambling industry. But some U.S.-based casino companies, including MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp., have warned investors in annual reports over the past month that travel restrictions could negatively affect their Las Vegas properties.
New Hampshire confirms first case
The man had recently traveled to Italy, Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire's epidemiologist, said in a statement. The patient is not sick enough to be hospitalized, but is quarantined at home.
"We will be working tirelessly to investigate this most recent identification and to identify any potential susceptible contacts who may need themselves to be placed under self-quarantine," Chan said during a news conference.
The diagnosis will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Saudi Arabia confirms first case
The first confirmed case in Saudi Arabia is a citizen who traveled from Iran through Bahrain and did not disclose his presence at the Saudi port, the Saudi Ministry of Health said Monday.