Coronavirus continues to spread across the world as South Korea, one of the worst affected countries, declares "war" on the disease.
There were 125 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in mainland China, according to the latest numbers from China's National Health Commission. More than 900 new cases were reported in the rest of the world, bringing the total confirmed cases to more than 89,000. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a second person in the state had tested positive for the virus.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, which is more than the 31 new deaths in mainland China in the same amount of time. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including six deaths in Washington state.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Pilgrims wear protective face masks in Saudi Arabia
U.S. surgeon general details crucial mask information
Japan says Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be moved to the end of the year
Tokyo’s Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan’s Olympics minister said Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event.
“The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement,” Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker’s question in parliament.
However, she added that the governments of Japan and Tokyo were still committed to keeping to the scheduled start date of July 24. And under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, reiterated Tuesday that preparations were still underway for a “successful” Games in Tokyo.
U.K. Prime Minister Johnson outlines measures to stop virus spreading
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of coronavirus a “national challenge” as he set out his government’s response plan Tuesday.
“It is highly likely that we will see a growing number of U.K. cases,” said Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday. There have so far been 40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.K. but no deaths.
Johnson, together with his chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, urged U.K. residents to wash their hands and said that the government is concentrating on pushing out the peak of the virus to the spring and summer, so it doesn’t overwhelm a health system dealing with the usual winter illnesses. It also announced $25.5 million for COVID-19 research.
The U.K.'s plan said schools could shut and up to a fifth of the country's entire workforce could be forced to stay home.
“Even for the highest risk group, the great majority of the people will survive this,” said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.
The number of cases in the U.K. is far behind the more than 1,800 in Italy. France, Germany and Spain have all had more than 100 cases of the virus.
Iran's death toll rises to 77, highest outside China
Iran's death toll has risen to 77 as of Tuesday morning, the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of mainland China.
The country's deputy health minister announced on state TV that 835 new cases had been confirmed as well as 11 dead in the past 24 hours.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 2,336 — making Iran a global coronavirus hotspot alongside Italy and South Korea.
On Monday, Iran's state media reported that an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has died after contracting coronavirus.
Last week, two members of Iran’s parliament contracted the virus as well as the deputy health minister, who was seen wiping his brow and looking feverish at a press conference a day before he announced he had tested positive.
Elsewhere, health officials in Iraq confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26, while Ukraine’s deputy health minister Viktor Liashko confirmed the country's first case on Tuesday.
Hong Kong to evacuate stranded residents from China's Hubei province
Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back more than 500 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.
Various countries including the United States, France, Germany and South Korea began evacuating hundreds of their citizens in late January or early February.
More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache.
The coronavirus has killed two of the 100 people infected in Hong Kong.
Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined
Shanghai will require everyone entering the city from countries with “relatively serious virus conditions” to submit to 14 days of quarantine, an official said on Tuesday.
The rule will apply to all people regardless of nationality, said Xu Wei, an official with the city government’s news office, speaking to reporters at a briefing.
The southeast province of Guangdong, neighboring Hong Kong, announced similar rules earlier on Tuesday.
Empty shelves amid outbreak
Lawyer for American held in Iran alleges coronavirus detected in his prison ward
The lawyer for an American held in Iran said on Monday that his client is at “serious risk” of contracting the coronavirus after another inmate held near his cell tested positive for the illness.
A detainee held in the same prison ward as Iranian-American Siamak Namazi was diagnosed with coronavirus and has been removed, Jared Genser, a U.S. lawyer working on behalf of Namazi, said in a statement.
Before prisoners in the ward were confined to their cells on Monday, the inmates were eating meals together, gathering in the prison library, exercise facilities and television room, raising the risk of spreading the virus, Genser said.
Inmates who have asked to be tested for the coronavirus have been denied, he said. Evin prison also has rudimentary medical services and lacks basic medications for flu-like symptoms, according to Genser, who often speaks to Namazi by phone.
“To keep Siamak at Evin prison in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and without access to testing or even basic medicines constitutes cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment in violation of Iran’s obligations under the Convention Against Torture,” Genser said.
South Korean president declares ‘war’ against coronavirus
South Korean president Moon Jae-in has declared war against the novel coronavirus and apologized for a shortage of masks.
At a cabinet meeting Tuesday Moon spoke about dangers of the growing epidemic in South Korea, where 4,812 cases have been confirmed so far and 28 people have died from the virus.
“The whole country has entered a war against the infectious disease,” Moon said.
The president added that South Korea has been strengthening its prevention strategy and identifying confirmed cases quickly.
“I would like to sincerely apologize for the insufficient supply of masks,” Moon said, adding that producers are being encouraged to expand capacity.
He also asked his cabinet officials and the public to refrain from "amplifying anxiety and division" during the outbreak.
“The only way to overcome the situation with COVID-19 is for everyone to stay strong,” he added, referring to the name of the disease the virus causes.
Moon also said investment, consumption and industrial activity have shrunk considerably due to the outbreak promised that the government will spend 30 trillion won ($25 billion) on dealing with the crisis.