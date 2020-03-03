Coronavirus continues to spread across the world as South Korea, one of the worst affected countries, declares "war" on the disease.
There were 125 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in mainland China, according to the latest numbers from China's National Health Commission. More than 900 new cases were reported in the rest of the world, bringing the total confirmed cases to more than 89,000. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a second person in the state had tested positive for the virus.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, which is more than the 31 new deaths in mainland China in the same amount of time. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including six deaths in Washington State.
Mission Impossible: Entertainment giants grapple with financial impact of virus
Entertainment and media conglomerates have been grappling with the coronavirus contagion in Asia and Europe — and now it’s arrived on U.S. shores.
With many Americans cautious about spending time in public spaces, shares of some entertainment stocks such as Live Nation, SeaWorld Entertainment and Six Flags have seen declines, while “at home” stocks such as Disney, Netflix, and Peloton have risen.
With some 70,000 movie theaters closed since Jan. 23, China is hit the hardest.
"China alone is a third of the world’s movie screens,” said one analyst. “I can’t think of anything comparable, and I’ve been in the business 30 years."
2nd case in New York: 50-year-old man who works in Manhattan
A 50-year-old man from Westchester County, New York, was identified Tuesday as the second person in the state to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, prompting officials to track down other people with whom he may have come into contact.
The man, who works in Manhattan, did not travel to any places on the "watch list" for the virus, although he had been to Miami. The governor added that he has an underlying respiratory illness.
"I said you'll start to see community spread cases where you can't track it back directly to one place or one visit," Cuomo said at a news conference, "and I think that's what we're seeing today."
A school that one of the man's children attends — the Modern Orthodox Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in the Bronx — was closed Tuesday for "precautionary measures." Separately, Cuomo said, two families in Buffalo who recently traveled to Italy are being tested and remain isolated in their homes.
The scene in Seoul
Fed chair: 'We’ll do our part to keep the U.S. economy strong'
"We will get to the other side of this," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a news conference about the central bank's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"What matters is the risk to the economy," Powell said, noting that he has been in contact with central banks around the world to discuss how to mitigate any economic damage. "We’ll do our part to keep the U.S. economy strong."
Trump weighs in on the Fed rate cut
Fed cuts interest rate by half a point to address coronavirus slowdown
The Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus spread, trimming the nation's benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point.
"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed's Open Market Committee said, adding that it took the action to help achieve maximum employment and the stability of prices.
Wall Street spiked immediately after the surprise announcement was made.
How coronavirus disinformation caused chaos in a small Ukrainian town
NOVI SANZHARY, Ukraine — In a rural Ukrainian town of about 8,000 people, residents reacted with anger after evacuees from the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China were airlifted to a nearby medical facility last month.
As a fog of confusion and disinformation fueled by social media swirled, protesters blocked roads with vehicles and threw stones at buses carrying the evacuees. The national guard and armored personnel carriers joined riot police in trying to calm the situation. After a tense standoff, authorities eventually managed to unblock the road.
Police said that nine officers were injured and 24 people were arrested. Five were charged with organizing the riots. Several countries were evacuating their citizens from China at the same time — but such a violent reaction wasn't seen anywhere else.
No plan — yet — to cut rates, say Europe's G-7 finance ministers, Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led a “coordinating call” with G-7 finance ministers Tuesday morning, pledging a united front in the fight to quell any economic impact from the viral outbreak.
“Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,” according to a statement released by the group.
Stock futures sank after the announcement, as markets had been hoping for specific, targeted action such as the move by Australia to slash its interest rate to support that nation's economy during the epidemic.
Second case reported in New York
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that a second person in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Also on Tuesday, a New York City school announced it would be closed for the day after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community. The SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.