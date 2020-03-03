Coronavirus continues to spread across the world as South Korea, one of the worst affected countries, declares "war" on the disease.
There were 125 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in mainland China, according to the latest numbers from China's National Health Commission. More than 900 new cases were reported in the rest of the world, bringing the total confirmed cases to more than 89,000. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a second person in the state had tested positive for the virus.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, which is more than the 31 new deaths in mainland China in the same amount of time. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including six deaths in Washington State.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Trump suggests he'll sign whatever funding Congress approves to fight virus
President Trump said he asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus, but added "it looks like they're going to give us $8.5 billion," which was the amount that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had initially proposed.
"I think I should say, 'I'll take it,'" Trump said about the higher number during remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
Schumer said at the Capitol Tuesday that he expects appropriators to release a bipartisan agreement for the funding bill and expects that it'll be somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion.
The scene in Wuhan, China
Intel backs out of SXSW
Fauci: U.S. should know within months whether one drug could treat virus
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday that within "a period of a few months," scientists will know whether one particular drug, remdesivir, could be used for treatment.
Fauci told the Senate that remdesivir has been developed by the company Gilead and is now being tested in a large trial in China. He said that it is also being tested in the U.S. by the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with the drugmaker.
The doctor said that within several months they might know whether the drug can successfully treat it: "If it does, the implementation of that would be almost immediate. Now, I can't guarantee it will work. But the timetable for treatment is different than the timetable for a vaccine," he said.
As for a vaccine, Fauci said that he expects at at least one candidate would go into a phase 1 study within about 2 months, or possibly 6 weeks. It would then take three months or more to determine whether it's safe. If it is safe, then the government would start a phase 2 trial. Fauci said that the entire process to develop a vaccine will take at least a year or year and a half.
Mission Impossible: Entertainment giants grapple with financial impact of virus
Entertainment and media conglomerates have been grappling with the coronavirus contagion in Asia and Europe — and now it’s arrived on U.S. shores.
With many Americans cautious about spending time in public spaces, shares of some entertainment stocks such as Live Nation, SeaWorld Entertainment and Six Flags have seen declines, while “at home” stocks such as Disney, Netflix, and Peloton have risen.
With some 70,000 movie theaters closed since Jan. 23, China is hit the hardest.
"China alone is a third of the world’s movie screens,” said one analyst. “I can’t think of anything comparable, and I’ve been in the business 30 years."
2nd case in New York: 50-year-old man who works in Manhattan
A 50-year-old man from Westchester County, New York, was identified Tuesday as the second person in the state to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, prompting officials to track down other people with whom he may have come into contact.
The man, who works in Manhattan, did not travel to any places on the "watch list" for the virus, although he had been to Miami. The governor added that he has an underlying respiratory illness.
Cuomo announces second N.Y. coronavirus case, closure of schoolMarch 3, 202001:58
"I said you'll start to see community spread cases where you can't track it back directly to one place or one visit," Cuomo said at a news conference, "and I think that's what we're seeing today."
A school that one of the man's children attends — the Modern Orthodox Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in the Bronx — was closed Tuesday for "precautionary measures." Separately, Cuomo said, two families in Buffalo who recently traveled to Italy are being tested and remain isolated in their homes.
The scene in Seoul
Fed chair: 'We’ll do our part to keep the U.S. economy strong'
"We will get to the other side of this," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a news conference about the central bank's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"What matters is the risk to the economy," Powell said, noting that he has been in contact with central banks around the world to discuss how to mitigate any economic damage. "We’ll do our part to keep the U.S. economy strong."
Trump weighs in on the Fed rate cut
How the Fed’s emergency rate cut impacts markets, consumersMarch 3, 202002:58
Fed cuts interest rate by half a point to address coronavirus slowdown
The Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus spread, trimming the nation's benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point.
"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed's Open Market Committee said, adding that it took the action to help achieve maximum employment and the stability of prices.
Wall Street spiked immediately after the surprise announcement was made.