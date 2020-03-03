The pressure on countries to respond forcefully to the spread of the coronavirus grew on Tuesday, with the United States announcing an emergency interest rate cut — signaling concern that business across the globe will slow as the number of cases and deaths increase.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, more than the 31 new deaths reported in mainland China in the same time period. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including six in Washington State.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to stave off any disruption to the American economy. And President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus — a figure that could triple.
Live Blog
New York Auto Show will proceed as planned, organizers say
The New York Auto Show will proceed as planned in April, according to a tweet from a Reuters reporter.
Organizers said they are "in communication with state and local officials" and that the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center "is taking precautionary measures inside the venue to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses."
The Beijing Auto Show, scheduled for April, was postponed in February, and the Geneva Motor Show was canceled just 96 hours prior to the event last week, due to a Swiss government ban on large gatherings.
Organizers for the 2020 North American International Auto Show, held annually in Detroit, said they "remain optimistic" that event will proceed in June.
Maryland governor: 'Stay informed'
Sign of the times, cont'd
New case confirmed in Arizona
A new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Arizona, the state's public health laboratory reported Tuesday.
The case is in a man in his 20s in Maricopa county. He is not hospitalized and is recovering at home, according to a joint statement from state and county health departments. The man is a known contact of another confirmed case outside of the state.
This is the second confirmed case in Arizona. The first was confirmed on Jan. 26. That individual has since recovered.
Fears empty streets in some of the world's busiest cities
The coronavirus has had a ripple effect on some of the world's busiest cities, with fears of the highly contagious virus emptying cafes, public squares and streets in China, South Korea, Japan and Italy, among other countries.
The streets of Seoul, the South Korean capital, stood nearly empty this week. Those who do venture out wear masks. The normally busy subways have few passengers, and they make sure to sit far away from one another. Many residents are relying on grocery and restaurant delivery apps.
How coronavirus is impacting travel industry and other businessesMarch 3, 202002:07
Trump suggests he'll sign whatever funding Congress approves to fight virus
President Trump said he asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus, but added "it looks like they're going to give us $8.5 billion," which was the amount that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had initially proposed.
"I think I should say, 'I'll take it,'" Trump said about the higher number during remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
Schumer said at the Capitol Tuesday that he expects appropriators to release a bipartisan agreement for the funding bill and expects that it'll be somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion.
The scene in Wuhan, China
Intel backs out of SXSW
Fauci: U.S. should know within months whether one drug could treat virus
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday that within "a period of a few months," scientists will know whether one particular drug, remdesivir, could be used for treatment.
Fauci told the Senate that remdesivir has been developed by the company Gilead and is now being tested in a large trial in China. He said that it is also being tested in the U.S. by the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with the drugmaker.
The doctor said that within several months they might know whether the drug can successfully treat it: "If it does, the implementation of that would be almost immediate. Now, I can't guarantee it will work. But the timetable for treatment is different than the timetable for a vaccine," he said.
As for a vaccine, Fauci said that he expects at at least one candidate would go into a phase 1 study within about 2 months, or possibly 6 weeks. It would then take three months or more to determine whether it's safe. If it is safe, then the government would start a phase 2 trial. Fauci said that the entire process to develop a vaccine will take at least a year or year and a half.
Mission Impossible: Entertainment giants grapple with financial impact of virus
Entertainment and media conglomerates have been grappling with the coronavirus contagion in Asia and Europe — and now it’s arrived on U.S. shores.
With many Americans cautious about spending time in public spaces, shares of some entertainment stocks such as Live Nation, SeaWorld Entertainment and Six Flags have seen declines, while “at home” stocks such as Disney, Netflix, and Peloton have risen.
With some 70,000 movie theaters closed since Jan. 23, China is hit the hardest. "China alone is a third of the world’s movie screens,” said one analyst. “I can’t think of anything comparable, and I’ve been in the business 30 years."