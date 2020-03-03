The pressure on countries to respond forcefully to the spread of the coronavirus grew on Tuesday, with the United States announcing an emergency interest rate cut — signaling concern that business across the globe will slow as the number of cases and deaths increase.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, more than the 31 new deaths reported in mainland China in the same period. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including nine in Washington state.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to stave off any disruption to the American economy. And President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus — a figure that could triple.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Dow closes down almost 800 points as reality of epidemic sinks in
The Federal Reserve's historic, emergency rate cut was not enough to assuage Wall Street on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging wildly to end the day down by almost 800 points.
Nervous traders loaded up all day on "safe haven" assets such as gold and Treasury notes — pushing yields to record levels — amid growing realization that the coronavirus might not be as fleeting as President Donald Trump's administration has conveyed.
The emergency rate cut was intended to "boost household and business confidence," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. However, it spooked investors, pushing down all three major averages after he spoke.
Sign of the times, elbow bump edition
Google cancels its major developers conference
Google has cancelled its largest annual conference for software developers, Google I/O, citing concerns around the coronavirus, according to numerous people who have posted screenshots of emails from Google notifying them of the change.
The three-day event had been scheduled to begin May 12 near Google’s corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California. CNBC confirmed the cancellation with the company.
Google separately barred its employees from traveling internationally for work unless they were granted an exception for critical work, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Business Insider.
The conference attracts thousands of people each year to hear from the tech company’s executives as they roll out new products and outline projects they’re working on, from search to cloud computing to automated restaurant reservations.
Google plans to explore other ways to “evolve” the conference over the coming weeks, the company said.
Coronavirus is sparing children. Experts are puzzled.
As the virus spreads around the globe, sickening more than 90,000 people and killing about 3,000, doctors have noticed something curious: Very few children have been diagnosed with it. And of those who have, most have had mild cases.
The coronavirus' mercy on children is a relief and a mystery to pediatric infectious diseases experts, who have a handful of working theories but no definitive answers for why.
"Normal coronaviruses seem to affect children and adults equally, but this one, for whatever reason, certainly skews more to the adult population," said one pediatric infectious diseases specialist.
North Carolina confirms first case
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the state had confirmed its first case.
In a news release, Cooper's office said the person is in isolation at their home and "doing well." The person traveled from Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility that had an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
"I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared," Cooper said in the news release.
California governor slams Amazon over hand sanitizer
Trump admin's proposed rollback of nursing home regulations faces criticism
The Trump administration last year moved to roll back regulations aimed at preventing infections from spreading in nursing homes, a decision that is facing renewed criticism for endangering the elderly amid the coronavirus outbreak.
With older, vulnerable residents living in close quarters, nursing homes face a heightened risk from the coronavirus — a majority of the nine deaths reported in the U.S. so far from the virus were residents of a long-term care center in Washington state.
The scene in Wuhan, cont'd
9 deaths now reported in Washington
Nine deaths have now been reported in Washington, the only state so far with coronavirus fatalities.
The majority have been in King County. One person died in Snohomish County. All are near Seattle.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 31 coronavirus cases in the state, including the nine deaths.
7th coronavirus death in Washington may have been state's first
A person in Washington state who died last week has since been confirmed to have had the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths so far in the state up to seven.
UW Medicine officials said Tuesday the person, who had underlying health problems, had been transferred from the long-term care facility, Life Care Center in Kirkland on Feb. 24, and died two days later. Four other deaths in the state were also among residents of that facility.
It was not until after the patient's death that coronavirus infection was discovered. UW Medicine said some of its staff members may have been exposed to the virus, and are undergoing screening.
Washington is the only state with fatalities so far.
CDC: For most up-to-date case counts, look to states
State and local health departments have the most up-to-date information on coronavirus cases, the CDC said Tuesday.
The agency has changed how its report cases on its website. Moving forward, the case counts will be updated at noon each day, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
States are ramping up their testing capabilities, and reporting their results faster than the CDC will update its own site. That means the CDC's count may lag behind state counts, especially for cases that are confirmed later in the day.
There have been concerns that the CDC is not being upfront about how many cases are being tested. As testing shifts to the states, Messonnier said that the agency will no longer report the number of people being tested and the number of negative cases.