The pressure on countries to respond forcefully to the spread of the coronavirus grew on Tuesday, with the United States announcing an emergency interest rate cut — signaling concern that business across the globe will slow as the number of cases and deaths increase.
Around 40 people have been reported dead in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in countries outside of China, more than the 31 new deaths reported in mainland China in the same period. This is the first time since the virus started spreading that deaths in China didn't outnumber those in the rest of the world. In total, at least 3,100 people have died, including nine in Washington state.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to stave off any disruption to the American economy. And President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus — a figure that could triple.
Chile, Argentina confirm first cases of coronavirus
Chile recorded the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The patient is a 33-year-old man in the city of Talca, south of Santiago.
Neighboring Argentina also confirmed its first case on Tuesday, a 43-year-old man who had traveled to Italy.
New Hampshire confirms 2nd coronavirus case
A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Hampshire. The patient is a close contact of the state's first case, who state health officials said defied directions to self-isolate.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the first patient attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, Feb. 28, despite being instructed by public health officials to remain isolated. As a result, the state issued an official order to keep the patient in isolation.
That first patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Now the facility is monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with that person. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said it's unaware of any patient exposures.
It's unclear whether the second patient was exposed as a result of the first patient's broken isolation.
New coronavirus cases in mainland China have tapered off as new cases in the rest of the world have increased.
With four cases of coronavirus reported so far in Illinois, the Archdiocese of Chicago has released guidelines aimed at preventing the disease from being spread during Mass.
First and foremost, all priests, deacons, altar servers and others are required to wash their hands before Mass and use an “alcohol-based, anti-bacterial before and after distributing Holy Communion.”
And instead of placing the host on the tongue as it customary, priests will place it in the hands of parishioners. They are also advised to refrain from shaking hands when it comes time to exchange the “Sign of Peace.” (A nod will do.)
Dow closes down almost 800 points as reality of epidemic sinks in
The Federal Reserve's historic, emergency rate cut was not enough to assuage Wall Street on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging wildly to end the day down by almost 800 points.
Nervous traders loaded up all day on "safe haven" assets such as gold and Treasury notes — pushing yields to record levels — amid growing realization that the coronavirus might not be as fleeting as President Donald Trump's administration has conveyed.
The emergency rate cut was intended to "boost household and business confidence," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. However, it spooked investors, pushing down all three major averages after he spoke.
Google cancels its major developers conference
Google has cancelled its largest annual conference for software developers, Google I/O, citing concerns around the coronavirus, according to numerous people who have posted screenshots of emails from Google notifying them of the change.
The three-day event had been scheduled to begin May 12 near Google’s corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California. CNBC confirmed the cancellation with the company.
Google separately barred its employees from traveling internationally for work unless they were granted an exception for critical work, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Business Insider.
The conference attracts thousands of people each year to hear from the tech company’s executives as they roll out new products and outline projects they’re working on, from search to cloud computing to automated restaurant reservations.
Google plans to explore other ways to “evolve” the conference over the coming weeks, the company said.