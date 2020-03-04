LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: U.S. death toll rises to 11 as global mask shortage worsens

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: A temporary emergency room tent to treat coronavirus patients at the University Clinical Hospital in Wroclaw, Poland, on March 4, 2020.
A temporary emergency room tent to treat coronavirus patients at the University Clinical Hospital in Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday. Krzysztof Cwik / Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to tick up on Wednesday, with governments around the world also taking fresh action in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

California reported its first coronavirus death, while another fatality in Washington brought that state's death toll to 10.

Congressional leaders have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package to help fight the coronavirus that is headed to the House.

The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording just 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.

South Korea alone recorded an additional 516 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,328 confirmed cases, the largest outbreak outside of mainland China.

The number of cases has also risen in two other coronavirus hot spots in Italy and Iran that were grappling with well over 2,000 confirmed cases each.

Live Blog

Ahiza García-Hodges

30m ago / 8:23 PM UTC

Airbnb offers free cancellations for impacted hosts and guests

Airbnb has activated its “extenuating circumstances policy” amid the increasing spread of the coronavirus.

Under the policy, guests and hosts have the option to cancel eligible reservations free of charge for travel from or within mainland China and South Korea during a specific booking window. 

The policy also covers reservations that must be changed or canceled in other countries, in “compliance with disease control restrictions” put in place by authorities, the company noted, while also urging people to continue to abide by its nondiscrimination policy.

The policy also covers cancellations by those diagnosed or suspected of being infected.

42m ago / 8:11 PM UTC

Cuomo announces new New York coronavirus cases, cautions 'fear pandemic'

March 4, 202002:36

Claire Atkinson

1h ago / 7:53 PM UTC

Annual MiPTV media conference in Cannes canceled

A global media conference in France that attracts thousands of senior American TV executives has been canceled, the organizers announced Wednesday.

MiPTV, or Marché International des Programmes de Télévision, is a crucial annual conference for TV executives who buy, sell and co-finance new TV shows from around the world.

Closure of the event, scheduled for March 30 in Cannes, France, comes after the French government issued new regulations preventing gatherings of more than 5,000 people

May's annual Cannes Film Festival, some of which takes place at the same venues as MiPTV, issued a statement last week saying that the event would proceed as scheduled.

Visitors at the MIPTV - The Global TV and Digital Content Market - in Cannes on April 9, 2018.Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Chuck and Tom Costello

40m ago / 8:13 PM UTC

In big move, United Airlines reduces number of domestic, international flights

United Airlines plans to reduce its North American flights by 10 percent in April and its international flights by 20 percent, an unprecedented move the airline is making due to a drop in passenger demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

United said the reductions are likely to continue in May. The airline said it will park planes and offer voluntary unpaid leave to employees as it manages the impact of the coronavirus.  

The announcement came hours after President Trump held a meeting with CEOs of major airline carriers to discuss the industry's response to the virus and the potential threat it poses to travelers. After the meeting, Trump stressed that the public should feel safe to travel, especially in the United States. 

"If you look at a percentage, we have a very, very small percentage" of the more than 92,000 coronavirus cases diagnosed around the world, he told reporters. So far, there have been more than 140 cases identified in the U.S.  

Erika Edwards

1h ago / 7:35 PM UTC

1st coronavirus death in California

An elderly person with underlying health conditions has died in Placer County, California, the first coronavirus death in the state.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient," Dr. Aimee Sisson, health officer for Placer County, said in a news release on Wednesday.

Health officials said the patient was likely infected during international travel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. 

A total of 11 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. Ten deaths were in Washington state.

Sara G. Miller

2h ago / 7:11 PM UTC

Another Washington patient dies, bringing U.S. total to 10

Another coronavirus patient in Washington has died, bringing the state's total to 10 deaths. Washington is the only state that has reported coronavirus deaths.

The individual was a resident of King county, according to the state's Department of Health. Eight other King county residents have died from the infection, including several residents of the Life Care Center, a long-term care facility. 

The remaining two deaths in the state were in the neighboring county of Snohomish. 

Earlier today, Vice President Mike Pence said that a 10th American had died from the virus but did not specify where the death occurred. 

2h ago / 6:59 PM UTC

Dr. Fauci explains how coronavirus spreads, why it is more serious than common cold or flu

March 4, 202003:02
2h ago / 6:48 PM UTC

Sign of the times, cont'd

MTA worker Duane Clark sanitizes the Avenue X subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.Kevin Hagen / AP

Sara G. Miller

2h ago / 6:51 PM UTC

Pence: 10th American has died from coronavirus

A 10th person in the U.S. has died from the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday.

"Word this morning from the CDC is that one more American has expired and their family has our condolences," Pence said during a White House meeting. "Ten Americans have succumbed to this disease."

"We all grieve the loss of American lives," he said.

Pence did not say where the death occurred. All previous nine deaths were in Washington state.

2h ago / 6:30 PM UTC

New York governor provides update on 2nd case in state

3h ago / 6:17 PM UTC

VP Pence is heading to Washington state