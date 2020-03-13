Wall Street appeared to rally on Friday's opening bell, initially soaring around 1,200 points after economic fears over the coronavirus drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.
As of Friday, the United States had surpassed 1,700 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41. Kansas reported its first death Thursday.
Spain looks at Italy for clues to deal with outbreak
As Italy grinds to a halt in hopes of stopping its outbreak, Spain has become the next country at risk of having its health care system pushed to the brink by the global pandemic.
Over 60,000 people awoke Friday in four towns near Barcelona confined to their homes and with police blocking roads. The order by regional authorities in Catalonia is Spain's first mandatory lockdown as infections increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action.
The situation in and around the Spanish capital, Madrid, with nearly 2,000 positive cases of the virus and hospitals rapidly filling up, is a source of particular concern for authorities. The country as a whole had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths, but with a rate of contagion that is skyrocketing. In some areas, cases are doubling overnight.
Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers
Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest due to the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister said on Friday.
Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, earns about $4.4 million a year in permit fees from climbers aiming to scale the world's highest peak and other mountains.
Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said expeditions to all peaks in the March-May spring season had been suspended.
First cases reported in East Africa
Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the coronavirus from a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.
Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature."
Also on Friday, neighboring Ethiopia confirmed its first case of the virus.
Staying home due to the coronavirus? Here's what to stock in your fridge and pantry
The latest CDC recommendations call for people at higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus to take action, including stocking up on groceries and any medications they may need.
If you’re preparing to stay home more than usual, it’s important to have healthful foods on hand. That means selecting foods that pack a nutritional punch in order to ensure you’re getting the fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health- and immune-supporting compounds you need.
It also means shopping for food that will last for an extended period of time — about two weeks’ worth for those who are quarantined. We hope you won’t be holed up for too long, but just in case, here’s a list of foods to buy.
Here's a guide on how to stock your pantry for the long haul.
Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being ill-prepared to test for the coronavirus and blamed President Barack Obama for the situation.
"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.....," Trump wrote.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote, “.... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!"
South Korean nurses suit up to treat patients infected with COVID-19
U.S. cases surpass 1,700 as Congress works towards aid package
The number of cases reported in the United States has surpassed past 1,700 on Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll remained at 41.
Congress is nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a sweeping aid package with sick pay, food assistance, free coronavirus testing and other resources to help reassure anxious Americans and calm markets, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Thursday.
English Premier League suspends soccer season
The English Premier League announced Friday it was suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus, when the situation will then be reviewed.
The decision comes just a day after the league said games this weekend would continue with fans in stadiums, in contrast to decisions taken by other major sports leagues from the NBA to MLB. That appears to have changed last night after Arsenal announced coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19.
The country’s top sports league has legions of fans in the U.S. and across the world. The suspension leaves the fate of the season, most of which had already been played, in doubt. Liverpool had seemed on course to seal a historic title after decades of waiting. Other English soccer leagues also said Friday they were suspended for the same period.
Japan still plans to hold a 'sound and safe' Olympics
Japan said it was determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics on schedule on Friday, after President Donald Trump suggested a one-year delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he "just can't see having no people there," referring to the Tokyo Games, according to Reuters. "I think if you cancel it, make it a year later that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."
In response, Japan Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that among the International Olympic Committee and 2020 organizers, "There have been absolutely no discussions about a possible postponement or a cancellation either."
"Preparations are underway for the July 24 opening ceremony, ensuring that we are able to hold a sound and safe Games," she said.
High risk of European health capacity being overwhelmed, experts warn
The risk is high that European healthcare systems will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak, the E.U.'s health agency has warned.
"The risk of healthcare system capacity being exceeded in the E.U./[European Economic Area] and the U.K. in the coming weeks is considered high," the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday.
The also called for a slew of measures to be implemented to halt the spread of the deadly disease — including quarantines of confirmed or suspected carriers and prioritizing slowing demand for specialized healthcare needs, such as ICU beds.
The European Economic Area (EAA) includes Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.