Coronavirus updates live: Wall Street bounces back; U.S. death toll climbs to 41

The U.S. surpasses 1,700 confirmed or presumptive cases, while the death toll reaches 41. Here are the latest updates from around the world.

March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020

Wall Street appeared to rally on Friday's opening bell, initially soaring around 1,200 points after economic fears over the coronavirus drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

As of Friday, the United States had surpassed 1,700 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41. Kansas reported its first death Thursday.

24m ago / 1:31 PM UTC

Turkey prepares for coronavirus

Workers from Istanbul Municipality disinfect a mosque to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus ahead of Friday prayers on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey.Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Chuck Todd, Mark Murray and Carrie Dann

28m ago / 1:26 PM UTC

First Read: Coronavirus response represents watershed week in 2020 campaign

This has been a week that has changed the trajectory of the 2020 election, as well as the trajectory for the entire nation.

The disruption from the spread of the coronavirus — and the political reaction to it — is certainly the biggest part of that change.

An economic recession now seems almost inevitable.

Matt Bradley, Bill O'Reilly, Lidia Sirna and Michele Novaga

30m ago / 1:24 PM UTC

Italians adjust to new reality under lockdown

The deserted Spanish Steps by the Trinita dei Monti church in central Rome on Thursday.Alberto Pizzoli / AFP - Getty Images

The local chef did not expect police to swoop in when he paused to take a picture of this city's renowned Spanish Steps, which for once were free of hordes of tourists as a result of Italy's sweeping coronavirus lockdown.

But officers handed Andrea Misseri a fine of between 60 and 80 euros (around $70 to $90) because he didn’t have the correct permission to leave his home.

“The fine now can happen if you're going anywhere without any reason, so at the moment it’s like a curfew,” he told NBC News right after the incident on Thursday. “It’s too strict.”

Italians throughout this country of 60 million are coming to terms with the new reality that has been imposed by the nationwide restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly disease.

43m ago / 1:11 PM UTC

Sen. Susan Collins meets with Maine health officials

Benjy Sarlin

52m ago / 1:03 PM UTC

Obama economist says coronavirus 'potentially more serious' than 2008 crash

Jason Furman, professor at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

An unexpected crisis has sent the stock market into free fall, Congress is divided on how to respond, and experts across the political spectrum are demanding unprecedented action to stave off catastrophe.

It’s a situation that’s all too familiar for Jason Furman, who advised President Obama’s campaign during the 2008 financial crisis and went on to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The Associated Press

57m ago / 12:57 PM UTC

Spain looks at Italy for clues to deal with outbreak

As Italy grinds to a halt in hopes of stopping its outbreak, Spain has become the next country at risk of having its health care system pushed to the brink by the global pandemic.

A Catalan Police officer registers a car trying to arrive to Igualada at a check-point outside the city on Friday near Barcelona, Spain.David Ramos / Getty Images

Over 60,000 people awoke Friday in four towns near Barcelona confined to their homes and with police blocking roads. The order by regional authorities in Catalonia is Spain's first mandatory lockdown as infections increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action.

The situation in and around the Spanish capital, Madrid, with nearly 2,000 positive cases of the virus and hospitals rapidly filling up, is a source of particular concern for authorities. The country as a whole had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths, but with a rate of contagion that is skyrocketing. In some areas, cases are doubling overnight.

Reuters

1h ago / 12:43 PM UTC

Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers

Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest due to the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister said on Friday.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, earns about $4.4 million a year in permit fees from climbers aiming to scale the world's highest peak and other mountains.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said expeditions to all peaks in the March-May spring season had been suspended.

Charlene Gubash

2h ago / 12:21 PM UTC

First cases reported in East Africa

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the coronavirus from a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature."

Kenya's Minister of Health Mutahi Kagwwe announces the first COVID-19 coronaviurs case in Kenya, a 27 year-old Kenyan woman came from the U.S., at the press conference in Harambee house in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images

Also on Friday, neighboring Ethiopia confirmed its first case of the virus.

Samantha Cassetty, RD

2h ago / 12:20 PM UTC

Staying home due to the coronavirus? Here's what to stock in your fridge and pantry

The latest CDC recommendations call for people at higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus to take action, including stocking up on groceries and any medications they may need.

If you’re preparing to stay home more than usual, it’s important to have healthful foods on hand. That means selecting foods that pack a nutritional punch in order to ensure you’re getting the fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health- and immune-supporting compounds you need.

It also means shopping for food that will last for an extended period of time — about two weeks’ worth for those who are quarantined. We hope you won’t be holed up for too long, but just in case, here’s a list of foods to buy.

Rebecca Shabad

2h ago / 12:14 PM UTC

Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being ill-prepared to test for the coronavirus and blamed President Barack Obama for the situation.

"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.....," Trump wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote, “.... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!"

2h ago / 11:48 AM UTC

South Korean nurses suit up to treat patients infected with COVID-19

Nurses from Keimyung University hospital posing for portraits between shifts caring for patients infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Daegu, South Koea on Friday.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
NBC News