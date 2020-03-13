Wall Street appeared to rally on Friday's opening bell, initially soaring around 1,200 points after economic fears over the coronavirus drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.
Meanwhile, White House advisers have been concerned about President Donald Trump's messaging over the past week — especially amid tumbling stocks, the rising death toll and an official declaration of a pandemic. Trump on Friday morning pivoted to criticizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being ill-prepared to test for the virus and blamed former President Barack Obama for the situation.
The United States as of Friday had surpassed 1,700 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41. Kansas reported its first death on Thursday.
Trump to hold afternoon news conference
Federal agencies encouraged to provide telework flexibilities to vulnerable employees
The Office of Management and Budget is encouraging federal government departments and agencies to provide more flexible telework policies for employees who are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19 and who have weakened immune systems like pregnant women.
The guidance was released in a memo Thursday by OMB which says that some of the vulnerable people are those who "have chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, lung disease or compromised immune systems."
"Agencies do not need to require certification by a medical professional, and may accept self-identification by employees that they are in one of these populations," it says.
The memo also instructs agencies to consult with public health officials to determine whether to extend telework flexibilities to all eligible workers in areas where the disease has spread.
U.S. Department of Defense shuts schools across Europe
The U.S. Department of Defense says it's temporarily shutting down all schools on continental European military facilities as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, affecting tens of thousands of students.
Department of Defense Schools spokesman Stephen Smith told The Associated Press on Friday the closures as of Monday would affect 63 elementary, middle and high schools in Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, and likely Ankara, Turkey. Three schools in the U.K. will remain open for the time being, he said.
In all, some 27,000 students attend the Defense Department schools in Europe, Smith said, adding that the schools will be closed through the April break and then the situation will be reassessed.
Starting next week, a distance learning plan, already in use for the students in Italy and Bahrain, will be implemented in Europe, he said.
Chinese-language media in U.S. are debunking coronavirus misinformation
The warning on Chinese-language social media was dire — unless you want the coronavirus, avoid the Gold City Supermarket in Flushing in the New York borough of Queens.
The report turned out to be false, one in a string of fake news stories shared widely on WeChat, a platform popular with Chinese-language speakers, many of them from mainland China.
It was eventually debunked by Chinese-language media in New York — home to the largest Chinese population of any city outside Asia.
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14
The marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, will now be held on Sept. 14, the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement.
“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the association. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”
Masters golf tournament postponed
"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals," said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters had been scheduled for April 9 through 12.
France bans gatherings for over 100
France has banned gatherings for more than 100 people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Friday.
The move comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that schools, daycare centers, and universities would close starting the following Monday.
In a televised interview, Macron called coronavirus the "most serious sanitary crisis France has ever known in a century." The country had more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday.
Michigan suspends outside visits at state prisons
Michigan is halting in-person visits at its more than three dozen state prisons in an effort to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, although officials said there have been no cases among its prison population.
The state has at least 12 cases of COVID-19. "This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population," Heidi Washington, the director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, said in a statement Friday.
Ted Cruz extends coronavirus quarantine
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday he was extending his self-quarantine after coming in contact with a second person who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruz was already in self-quarantine after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last month, where a person tested positive for COVID-19. The lawmaker said Friday he remains without symptoms and would self-quarantine until March 17.
“On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain," he said in a statement Friday. "We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together."
“My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night," he said. "His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive."