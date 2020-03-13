LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: Trump declares a national emergency

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland
Servpro workers begin a third day of cleaning Friday at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, the most significant move yet by the U.S. government to head off the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump's declaration came as many public and private institutions have taken action — including canceling major events, temporarily banning large gatherings, closing schools and telling people to work from home — in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled, soared, and then closed with a gain of 1,900 points after the emergency declaration. Wall Street had reeled Thursday afternoon after coronavirus fears drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Live Blog

Dennis Romero

20m ago / 9:14 PM UTC

Alabama records its first patient, a resident who traveled out-of-state

Alabama officials Friday announced the state's first coronavirus case.

A Montgomery County resident tested by the state Bureau of Clinical Laboratories was positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The patient, who had traveled outside the state recently, was in isolation, officials said.

"Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken," the department said.

39m ago / 8:54 PM UTC

Trump: 'I don't take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus tests

March 13, 202002:35
25m ago / 9:08 PM UTC

Handshakes optional at the White House

Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group, a home health care services company, bumps elbows with President Donald Trump during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday. Trump shook hands with several business leaders as he introduced them at the lectern — a breach of best practices recommended by public health experts across the U.S.Evan Vucci / AP

Erika Edwards

48m ago / 8:45 PM UTC

U.S. cases surpass 2,000

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 2,000 Friday, a twofold increase since Tuesday.

The majority of the cases are in four states: California (247), Massachusetts (123), New York (421) and Washington (457).

There have been 42 deaths.

Dartunorro Clark and Adam Edelman

57m ago / 8:37 PM UTC

Trump says he doesn't support House Democrats' aid package

President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not support the House Democrats' coronavirus aid legislation. 

"We're negotiating," the president said during Rose Garden remarks to announce he was declaring a national emergency. "We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn't agree to certain things they agreed to. So, we could have something, but we don't think they're giving enough. They're not doing what's right for the country."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on a call with his members on Friday that the chamber's Republicans also don't support the Democrats' legislation in its current form. Provisions in the bill on paid family and sick leave, as well as abortion, have been sticking points during the negotiations.

Leticia Miranda

1h ago / 8:20 PM UTC

Norwegian Cruise Line suspends all voyages through April 11

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday it is suspending all cruise voyages embarking through April 11 across its three cruise brands to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The company has not experienced any confirmed cases of the novel virus.

Norwegian also saw its stocks briefly halted Friday afternoon after shareholders announced a class action lawsuit alleging the company misled travelers with false information about the novel coronavirus that endangered their lives. 

The complaint alleged the company downplayed the severity of the virus and assured potential travelers that the virus’ danger was exaggerated. The lawsuit claims shareholders lost more than $100,000 as a result of these misleading statements.

1h ago / 8:07 PM UTC

German minister slams Trump’s ‘grotesque performance’ over European travel ban

March 13, 202000:40

Jane C. Timm and Maura Barrett

1h ago / 8:18 PM UTC

Wyoming, Iowa parties reconsider their caucuses

Wyoming Democrats are suspending the in-person portion of their April 4 caucus as well as their county conventions to prevent the spread of pandemic, state party chair Joe Barbuto announced in a statement Friday. Voters are instead encouraged to cast their caucus vote by mail. 

In Iowa, the parties are divided: state Democrats said they were postponing their March 21 county conventions, while Republicans said they would continue with theirs, scheduled for Saturday.

“In the event IDPH modifies its guidance for public gatherings, we will make necessary changes,” the state Republican Party said in a release, urging anyone who feels unwell to stay home.

 

 

2h ago / 7:56 PM UTC

Empty shelves in Virginia

Empty shelves normally stocked with hand wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper at a Target store in Arlington, Va. on Friday.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Adam Edelman

2h ago / 7:51 PM UTC

Trump declares national emergency, authorizes waiving laws and regulations

Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak

March 13, 202001:54

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to help the country combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus — a move he said will empower his administration to waive certain laws and regulations and will free up to $50 billion to help fight the pandemic.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government … I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said in a nationally televised address from the White House Rose Garden. Trump said the action would "open up access" to up to $50 billion "for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

He also said he was ordering every state to set up emergency operation centers to help stem the spread of the disease, and announced that he was empowering the secretary of Health and Human Services to waive certain laws and regulations to ensure the virus can be contained and patients treated. The president said that could allow for easier admission to nursing homes and end limits on the length of hospital stays and the number of beds available. He also said there were plans to allow "drive-through" virus tests.

Lucy Bayly

1h ago / 8:27 PM UTC

Dow tumbles, soars as President Trump declares a national emergency

Wall Street tumbled and then soared Friday afternoon as President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency and implementing a series of "decisive" measures to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had surged by around 1,200 points earlier in the day, sank by around 500 points as the president addressed the nation from the White House Rose Garden, flanked by health officials and members of the coronavirus task force.

The blue-chip index then soared to a gain of more than 1,000 points as key details of the White House response were revealed, including a close collaboration with companies such as Walmart, Target, and Google.

Velshi: Market could stabilize with ‘firm hand’ from government

March 13, 202002:00
NBC News