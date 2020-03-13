LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: Trump declares a national emergency

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland
Servpro workers begin a third day of cleaning Friday at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, the most significant move yet by the U.S. government to head off the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump's declaration came as many public and private institutions have taken action — including canceling major events, temporarily banning large gatherings, closing schools and telling people to work from home — in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled, soared, and then closed with a gain of 1,900 points after the emergency declaration. Wall Street had reeled Thursday afternoon after coronavirus fears drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Live Blog

Erika Edwards

21m ago / 9:12 PM UTC

Colorado announces first death

Colorado announced its first coronavirus death on Friday, bringing the national death toll to 43.

The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who lived in El Paso County.

The state now has 72 cases. 

Associated Press

23m ago / 9:11 PM UTC

Movie theaters remain open, but AMC cuts capacity

With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers. The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions.

AMC Theaters announced Friday that it would cut audience capacity by 50 percent starting Saturday through April 30. The chain based in Leawood, Kansas, said it would do so by capping ticket sales.

It also said it would limit its larger theaters to a maximum of 250 people. "AMC is taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theatres," the company said in a statement.

Dennis Romero

20m ago / 9:14 PM UTC

Alabama records its first patient, a resident who traveled out-of-state

Alabama officials Friday announced the state's first coronavirus case.

A Montgomery County resident tested by the state Bureau of Clinical Laboratories was positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The patient, who had traveled outside the state recently, was in isolation, officials said.

"Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken," the department said.

39m ago / 8:54 PM UTC

Trump: 'I don't take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus tests

March 13, 202002:35
25m ago / 9:08 PM UTC

Handshakes optional at the White House

Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group, a home health care services company, bumps elbows with President Donald Trump during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday. Trump shook hands with several business leaders as he introduced them at the lectern — a breach of best practices recommended by public health experts across the U.S.Evan Vucci / AP

Erika Edwards

49m ago / 8:45 PM UTC

U.S. cases surpass 2,000

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 2,000 Friday, a twofold increase since Tuesday.

The majority of the cases are in four states: California (247), Massachusetts (123), New York (421) and Washington (457).

There have been 42 deaths.

Dartunorro Clark and Adam Edelman

57m ago / 8:37 PM UTC

Trump says he doesn't support House Democrats' aid package

President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not support the House Democrats' coronavirus aid legislation. 

"We're negotiating," the president said during Rose Garden remarks to announce he was declaring a national emergency. "We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn't agree to certain things they agreed to. So, we could have something, but we don't think they're giving enough. They're not doing what's right for the country."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on a call with his members on Friday that the chamber's Republicans also don't support the Democrats' legislation in its current form. Provisions in the bill on paid family and sick leave, as well as abortion, have been sticking points during the negotiations.

Read the full story here.

Leticia Miranda

1h ago / 8:20 PM UTC

Norwegian Cruise Line suspends all voyages through April 11

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday it is suspending all cruise voyages embarking through April 11 across its three cruise brands to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The company has not experienced any confirmed cases of the novel virus.

Norwegian also saw its stocks briefly halted Friday afternoon after shareholders announced a class action lawsuit alleging the company misled travelers with false information about the novel coronavirus that endangered their lives. 

The complaint alleged the company downplayed the severity of the virus and assured potential travelers that the virus’ danger was exaggerated. The lawsuit claims shareholders lost more than $100,000 as a result of these misleading statements.

1h ago / 8:07 PM UTC

German minister slams Trump’s ‘grotesque performance’ over European travel ban

March 13, 202000:40

Jane C. Timm and Maura Barrett

1h ago / 8:18 PM UTC

Wyoming, Iowa parties reconsider their caucuses

Wyoming Democrats are suspending the in-person portion of their April 4 caucus as well as their county conventions to prevent the spread of pandemic, state party chair Joe Barbuto announced in a statement Friday. Voters are instead encouraged to cast their caucus vote by mail. 

In Iowa, the parties are divided: state Democrats said they were postponing their March 21 county conventions, while Republicans said they would continue with theirs, scheduled for Saturday.

“In the event IDPH modifies its guidance for public gatherings, we will make necessary changes,” the state Republican Party said in a release, urging anyone who feels unwell to stay home.

 

 

2h ago / 7:56 PM UTC

Empty shelves in Virginia

Empty shelves normally stocked with hand wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper at a Target store in Arlington, Va. on Friday.Win McNamee / Getty Images
NBC News