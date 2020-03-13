President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, the most significant move yet by the U.S. government to head off the coronavirus outbreak, and House Democrats and the White House later reached a deal on an aid package.
Trump's declaration came as many public and private institutions have taken action — including canceling major events, temporarily banning large gatherings, closing schools and telling people to work from home — in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled, soared, and then closed with a gain of 1,900 points after the emergency declaration. Wall Street had reeled Thursday afternoon after coronavirus fears drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.
The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.
Live Blog
Italians break into song during quarantine in moving video
As Italy enters its first weekend under a countrywide lockdown, residents in the city of Siena found a new way to connect with one another: through song.
In a Twitter video that already has more than 1.5 million views, Italians singing from their balconies in unison. “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), is a traditional folk song for the people of Siena, usually sung to show local pride.
"In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street," wrote one of the Twitter users who shared the video. "I was moved."
The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all federal correctional facilities
The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all 122 federal correctional facilities for at least 30 days, the agency announced Friday.
The directive applies to friends and family members of prisoners, as well as lawyers. But exceptions will be made to attorneys on a case-by-case basis, the agency said.
The move is the most dramatic yet taken by the federal prison system to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Several state correctional departments announced on Thursday a suspension of inmate visits. The nation’s prisons and jails are especially vulnerable to outbreaks, experts say, due to the close confinement of inmates and often grimy conditions.
Senator tweets letter he sent Trump about pandemic team more than 600 days ago
Trump says he will probably get tested soon for the coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" get tested for coronavirus but denied it was because he interacted with a man who later tested positive.
Trump was asked about the testing issue in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency.
"Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, when questioned by a reporter about standing next to an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. Later, the aide, Fabio Wajngarten — who is seen in photos with Trump on social media — tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Read the full story here.
'I didn't do it': Trump claims no knowledge of White House pandemic unit's disbanding
President Donald Trump said Friday that he did not know anything about the elimination of jobs addressing global pandemics at the White House National Security Council.
Veterans of past disease outbreaks have said the downsizing of staff at the NSC's Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense — a unit sometimes referred to as the White House pandemic office — in 2018 was likely to hamper the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus.
"I didn't do it," Trump said when asked about the unit at a news conference to announce a national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak. "We have group of people. I could ask perhaps — my administration — but I could perhaps ask Tony [Fauci] about that because I don't know anything about it." He added, "It's the administration, perhaps they do that. You know, people let people go."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stood alongside Trump and other administration and business officials during the new conference. Fauci commented at a House hearing this week on the scrapping of the NSC unit, saying, "We worked very well with that office. It would be nice if the office was still there."
University of Texas president in isolation after wife tests positive
The president of the University of Texas' main campus said Friday he was in isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.
Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement that the Austin, Texas, institution was closed and classes have been canceled after the first case of the virus was reported in "our UT community."
"It is difficult for me to write this because the person who tested positive is my wife Carmel," he said. "And a second member of my family (who works at UT) is presumed to have COVID-19 as well. I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation."
Fenves said he and his wife recently traveled to New York City for alumni and student events and returned Saturday.
What if hospital run out of ventilators amid COVID-19 crisis?March 13, 202003:26
Boston archdiocese suspends Catholic masses
Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, suspended all weekend masses in the city until further notice.
The directive is effective as of 4 p.m. Saturday and applies to all archdiocesan parishes, missions and campus ministries.
Baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals will be allowed to go on as planned with attendance limited to only immediate family, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.
People are encouraged to participate in daily mass via broadcast using the Catholic TV channel. Click here for more details.
Europe now 'the epicenter of the pandemic,' WHO says
More coronavirus cases are reported each day outside of China than China reported at the peak of its epidemic, the World Health Organization said Friday.
"Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a media briefing.
Washington's statewide school closures extended until end of April