Image: Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland
Servpro workers begin a third day of cleaning Friday at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, the most significant move yet by the U.S. government to head off the coronavirus outbreak, and House Democrats and the White House later reached a deal on an aid package.

Trump's declaration came as many public and private institutions have taken action — including canceling major events, temporarily banning large gatherings, closing schools and telling people to work from home — in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled, soared, and then closed with a gain of 1,900 points after the emergency declaration. Wall Street had reeled Thursday afternoon after coronavirus fears drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

1h ago / 12:57 AM UTC

Coronavirus Q&A: Lester Holt asks our experts

Phil Helsel

1h ago / 12:56 AM UTC

New Zealand ceremony marking 2019 mosque attack canceled

A national remembrance service planned for Sunday to mark the anniversary of an attack on two mosques that killed 51 people has been canceled over fears of the spread of coronavirus, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement.

The March 15, 2019, attack was carried out by a white supremacist who has been charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder counts. 

“Tomorrow, we can still reflect on the incredible ways the community came together in response to the events of that tragic day, and think of ways that we can build on the compassion and unity that was so poignantly shown in our city, across the country and throughout the world,” Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a statement Saturday local time.

New Zealand has five confirmed coronavirus cases and two probable cases, according to the Ministry of Health

1h ago / 12:50 AM UTC

Coronavirus: What powers the government can use to stop the spread

Ahiza García-Hodges

1h ago / 12:47 AM UTC

NBA players pitch in to help sport's hourly workers

NBA players are helping the hourly workers who work in arenas that host pro basketball.

An outpouring of donations has come after games were suspended for at least 30 days when two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among a growing list of players who have already pledged donations are the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Love said he was donating $100,000 to help "arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season."

2h ago / 12:33 AM UTC

Worried shoppers rush to grocery stores over coronavirus concerns

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 12:26 AM UTC

Patagonia shutting down operations, will continue to pay employees

Outdoor outfitter Patagonia announced Friday that all stores, offices and other operations will shut down temporarily starting Friday. 

Employees will continue to receive their regular paychecks during this break. The company will reassess and post an update on March 27, according to a statement by CEO and president Rose Marcario.

"Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges, I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose. We will persevere through this challenge, too,"  Marcario said.

2h ago / 12:18 AM UTC

Trump’s Europe travel ban starts tonight

Brandy Zadrozny

2h ago / 12:17 AM UTC

Instagram posts spread conspiracy theory about Bill Gates

A video touting an unfounded conspiracy theory that Bill Gates is behind the coronavirus outbreak has gone viral on Instagram with the help of the accounts of celebrities such as Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Derrick Lewis, a mixed martial artist.

The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times, according to data from social media analyst CrowdTangle. It was reposted by 20 verified Instagram users, and more than 50 other users.

"Bill Gates either predicted or planned the coronavirus outbreak," text on the video reads.

An Instagram spokesperson said the videos had been sent to its fact-checking partners for review.

3h ago / 11:38 PM UTC

Coronavirus: More governors ban large gatherings, states shuttering schools

NBC News

3h ago / 11:37 PM UTC

Boston public schools to close until late April

Boston public school will close starting Tuesday until April 27. School will be in session Monday, according to the school district.

David Ingram

3h ago / 11:40 PM UTC

Yelp reports rise in searches for delivery versus eating out

People searching for food on Yelp are turning more of their attention to delivery, in another sign of Americans taking up social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

The search app has been tracking a number it calls the dine in/out ratio: the number of U.S. restaurant searches seeking delivery availability against the number seeking reservations or wait lists. Yelp doesn’t release the exact ratio, but Yelp Data Science Editor Carl Bialik said that the ratio was up 7.7 percent Thursday from a day before and up 31.1 percent since March 1. 

The ratio has risen for 11 consecutive days, Bialik said in an email. “It’s higher than at any time this past winter, including much colder periods.”

Reservation app OpenTable said it was seeing a 30 percent drop-off in total seated U.S. diners from a year earlier, with the decline as high as 45 percent in Seattle.

NBC News