Image: Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland
Servpro workers begin a third day of cleaning Friday at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, the most significant move yet by the U.S. government to head off the coronavirus outbreak, and House Democrats and the White House later reached a deal on an aid package.

Trump's declaration came as many public and private institutions have taken action — including canceling major events, temporarily banning large gatherings, closing schools and telling people to work from home — in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled, soared, and then closed with a gain of 1,900 points after the emergency declaration. Wall Street had reeled Thursday afternoon after coronavirus fears drove the markets to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Alicia Victoria Lozano

27m ago / 3:15 AM UTC

D.C. Metro reduces subway, bus service starting Monday

D.C. Metro announced Friday that services on subway and bus lines will be reduced to weekend schedules to help slow the spread of coronavirus starting Monday. 

Trains will run every 12 minutes Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, trains will run every 15 minutes.

The Associated Press

54m ago / 2:47 AM UTC

NCAA to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes

The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus.

The details of how the extra eligibility will work are being ironed out.

All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf. The decision comes after the NCAA announced Thursday that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Some, but not all, conferences have announced that their spring sports teams would not continue their regular seasons.

Phil Helsel

2h ago / 1:50 AM UTC

Sixth death reported in California

Santa Clara County, California, health officials on Friday announced a second death from the coronavirus illness COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to six. 

Nationwide, there have been at least 50 deaths, according to an NBC News count of official reports.

The latest Santa Clara County death was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized Monday, the county health department said.

Santa Clara County has had at least 79 cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. The county’s health department on Monday announced the first COVID-19 death in the county, an adult woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. 

2h ago / 2:07 AM UTC

Puerto Rico confirms island's first cases

Puerto Rico announced its first three cases of coronavirus, including a 68-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband. 

A 71-year-old man not related to the couple also tested positive for COVID-19. 

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 1:37 AM UTC

Biden shows no symptoms, hasn’t been tested

 Joe Biden will not be tested for COVID-19 as he is not showing any symptoms, according to a statement by his presidential campaign team. 

"Biden has no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath or other symptoms consistent with coronavirus, and the campaign has not been informed of or become aware of any relevant contact with an individual who has tested positive," the campaign said in a statement.

The former vice president will continue to campaign and follow safety and health recommendations from public officials.

Alicia Victoria Lozano

1h ago / 2:16 AM UTC

Washington Monument to close

One of D.C.'s most popular attractions is closing starting Saturday.

Elevator access to the Washington Monument will no longer be available as of March 14. Visitors can continue to walk through the grounds, according to the National Park Service.

2h ago / 1:12 AM UTC

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 1:12 AM UTC

HBO, Netflix, Disney pause productions on several shows, movies

HBO, Netflix and Disney announced Friday that production will pause on several shows and films starting next week.

A spokesperson for Netflix said all scripted TV and movie production in the U.S. and Canada will be postponed for two weeks to comply with travel and other coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the two countries.

HBO Max, the new streaming services offered by HBO, announced that its show "Full Frontal with Samatha Bee" will go on hiatus next week. The decision to halt production came after HBO learned that the CBS production office where Bee tapes her show had been compromised. Last week, two CBS employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Disney, meanwhile, is hitting the pause button on the "Tamron Hall Show" beginning Monday. 

3h ago / 12:57 AM UTC

Phil Helsel

3h ago / 12:56 AM UTC

New Zealand ceremony marking 2019 mosque attack canceled

A national remembrance service planned for Sunday to mark the anniversary of an attack on two mosques that killed 51 people has been canceled over fears of the spread of coronavirus, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement.

The March 15, 2019, attack was carried out by a white supremacist who has been charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder counts. 

“Tomorrow, we can still reflect on the incredible ways the community came together in response to the events of that tragic day, and think of ways that we can build on the compassion and unity that was so poignantly shown in our city, across the country and throughout the world,” Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a statement Saturday local time.

New Zealand has five confirmed coronavirus cases and two probable cases, according to the Ministry of Health

3h ago / 12:50 AM UTC

NBC News