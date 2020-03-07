LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: First deaths outside west coast confirmed in Florida

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Countries around the world work to contain and delay the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including nine in the U.S.
Countries around the world work to contain and delay the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including 17 in the U.S.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Two people in Florida have died from coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. fatalities outside of California and Washington state.

A total of 17 people have now died across the country and more than 330 cases have been confirmed nationwide. Pennsylvania announced its first cases.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to John Hopkins University and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.

Live Blog

8m ago / 8:25 AM UTC

Cruise ship passengers learned of coronavirus infections from TV, not the ship

March 7, 202004:22

Phil Helsel

10m ago / 8:23 AM UTC

Downtown Seattle Starbucks employee tests positive

A downtown Seattle Starbucks was closed and deep cleaned overnight after a worker was diagnosed with the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company’s executive vice president said in a statement Friday.

"Late last night, we learned one of our store partners at our 1st & University store in downtown Seattle was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home for a period of time," Rossann Williams said in a message to partners

City officials have encouraged the company to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning.

King County, where Seattle is located, has had 58 cases of COVID-19. 

Dennis Romero

12m ago / 8:21 AM UTC

Florida announces two coronavirus deaths

Florida health officials said late Friday two people have died from coronavirus in the Sunshine State.

One of the deaths, in Lee County on the Gulf Coast, was one of three new "presumptive positive" cases, the Florida Department of Health said. The Centers for Disease Control has yet to confirm the virus testing done by state labs in these cases.

Another death was a "previously announced case" in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola, that declined, officials said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the Santa Rosa County man was believed to be older than 70 with underlying health conditions. He had traveled internationally, he said.

"He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions," the governor said, "so there’s an investigation ongoing."

The deaths bring the nationwide number of fatalities blamed on coronavirus to 17.

NBC News