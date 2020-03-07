LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: New York cases jump to 76, governor declares emergency

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Countries around the world work to contain and delay the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including nine in the U.S.
Countries around the world work to contain and delay the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including 17 in the U.S.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

The number of New York cases of coronavirus jumped to 76, marking a 72 percent increase over the number of cases on Friday. In China, a hotel used for quarantining people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed, trapping dozens of people.

A total of 17 people have now died across the U.S., and hundreds of cases have been confirmed.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to John Hopkins University and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.

Live Blog

The Associated Press and Nicole Acevedo

27m ago / 6:41 PM UTC

Why the WHO is not calling coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'

The World Health Organization has shied away from calling the global spread of the coronavirus a "pandemic," saying the word might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.

“Unless we’re convinced it’s uncontrollable, why (would) we call it a pandemic?” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

Some experts disagree, saying the outbreak meets the definition of a pandemic.

But, at a news conference last month, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said a pandemic is “a unique situation in which we believe that all citizens on the planet" will likely be exposed to a virus "within a defined period of time.”

Nicole Acevedo and Minyvonne Burke

23m ago / 6:44 PM UTC

New York cases jump to 76, governor declares emergency

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of cases there has jumped to 76 — a 72 percent increase from the 44 cases as of Friday — and that he has declared a state of emergency.

At least 10 of the coronavirus patients in New York state are hospitalized, Cuomo said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

He said 11 of the 76 cases are in New York City, 57 in Westchester County, two in Rockland County, four in Nassau County and two in Saratoga County.

Phil McCausland

27m ago / 6:41 PM UTC

Calling an airline to change a reservation? Expect a wait.

Travelers calling to change or cancel flight reservations due to the coronavirus outbreak might find themselves having to wait — and wait, as some major U.S. airlines' phone lines are jammed.

Jeremy Daly, a web developer, booked his ticket for a conference in Germany that has since been pushed back because of the outbreak. When Daly called Delta Air Lines to change his ticket, he got a message advising of a time 2-hour, 40-minute wait time.  

A call to American Airlines brings a recorded message advising of a wait time between 1 hour and 5 minutes and 1 hour and 30 minutes. American told NBC News that it had higher call volumes and was encouraging  passengers to make flight changes online if possible.

Delta and some other airlines also offer an option for callers to leave a message with their phone numbers for a call back. Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. 

People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City. The number of global coronavirus infections has now surpassed 100,000, causing disruptions throughout the globe. The airline and travel industries has been especially hard hit by the outbreak, with both business and leisure travelers cancelling plans.Spencer Platt / Getty Images

NBC News

3h ago / 4:07 PM UTC

The BETTER way to protect yourself from coronavirus

March 7, 202003:59

Minyvonne Burke

3h ago / 3:59 PM UTC

State Dept. says non-emergency personnel can leave Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan

The State Department announced that non-emergency personnel and their families can voluntarily leave Turkmenistan, located in Central Asia, and Azerbaijan, in the Caucasus region, due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Officials made the announcement on Friday, the same day the government raised the travel advisory to the countries to a level 3 and urged people to reconsider traveling there.

Kavita Varma-White

2m ago / 7:06 PM UTC

Life at coronavirus 'ground zero' in Seattle is crazy — but I'm not panicking

Ever since the first U.S. death from the coronavirus was reported in Washington state on Feb. 29, marking our Seattle-area community as “ground zero,” life as we know it here has changed.

I live in Bellevue, a suburb outside Seattle and just 12.5 miles from the Life Care Center nursing facility in Kirkland that’s linked to six deaths in the state. A friend works for the fire department that responded to the calls at the facility, and now several firefighters are quarantined because they are experiencing symptoms.

He is not one of them, but to know someone in the epicenter of the chaos is certainly unnerving.

Read the full story here.

Dawn Liu and The Associated Press

2m ago / 7:06 PM UTC

Hotel used for quarantine collapses in China, trapping 70

A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday evening local time, trapping some 70 people, according to the Licheng District government's official Wechat account. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

Within about 90 minutes, some of those trapped — at least 23 — were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, the government said.

The 80-room hotel had been converted by the city government for observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients, according to the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily.

NBC News

4h ago / 3:03 PM UTC

Amid outbreak concerns, should you still send your children to school?

Amid coronavirus concerns, should you still send your children to school?

March 7, 202004:21

Reuters

4h ago / 3:02 PM UTC

U.S. Navy sailor in Italy tests positive

A U.S. sailor deployed to Naples, Italy, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. military said on Saturday. This is the second confirmed case among U.S. military forces following one in South Korea. 

“The member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control,” the military’s European Command said in a statement. 

“Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed,” it said.

Italy has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the virus as of Saturday.

Ben Kesslen , Erik Ortiz and Yuliya Talmazan

4h ago / 2:39 PM UTC

10 ways coronavirus is making people change their daily lives

The steady rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and across the globe has had a far-reaching effect on how we interact with one another. Some people have turned to panic buying at grocery stores and pharmacies, refused to shake hands and canceled or put off travel plans.

With the spread of the virus showing no sign of slowing, some of people's normal routines are also being altered such as not touching your face, leaving personal mugs at home and worshiping differently.

Read the whole story here.

Claudio Lavanga

5h ago / 2:37 PM UTC

Pope Francis cancels live Sunday blessing to prevent crowds gathering

Pope Francis has canceled his live Sunday blessing from a window overlooking the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmission. 

Instead the Pontiff will deliver his weekly sermon via an internet livestream, the Vatican said in statement Saturday. It added that similar measures will also be put in place when he addresses an audience on Wednesday. 

The decision was taken after a request from Italian authorities, it said. 

In total, 197 people have died in Italy, making it the worst hit European country. 

Pope Francis was advised not to deliver his weekly speech live, to prevent crowds gathering. Vincenzo Pinto / AFP - Getty Images
NBC News