Coronavirus updates live: U.S. deaths up to 19

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Countries around the world work to contain and delay the spread of the novel coronavirus that has already claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including 17 in the U.S.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to 19, nearly all of them in Washington state.

Two people have died in Florida, one in California and 16 in Washington state as hundreds of cases of infection have been reported around the country.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University, and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand-washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.

Live Blog

Dennis Romero

12m ago / 2:31 AM UTC

Washington, D.C., reports its first coronavirus case

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announces the first case of coronavirus in Washington on SaturdayPatrick Semansky / AP

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington's first coronavirus case Saturday.

The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said.

She said it was not known how the man contracted the virus. He "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," Bowser said.

Bowser said local health officials were monitoring 11 residents who had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. Tests for nine of them were negative, she said, and results for another were pending.

D.C. Mayor: First coronavirus case has 'no history of international travel'

March 8, 202002:20

Alicia Victoria Lozano

1h ago / 1:38 AM UTC

U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for COVID-19

A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed Saturday.

Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working together, keeping in close communication with federal, state, local and private agencies.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has been briefed, according to the health department. Virginia health officials on Saturday said the risk of coronavirus spreading throughout the state is low. 

1h ago / 1:19 AM UTC

Germs spread quickly in classrooms. Here’s how to help your kids stay healthy.

March 7, 202002:17

Alicia Victoria Lozano

1h ago / 1:16 AM UTC

AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders

The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday. 

The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary.

Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday.

"Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward."

2h ago / 12:52 AM UTC

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 12:50 AM UTC

Kansas confirms first case of coronavirus

Kansas confirmed its first case of coronavirus Saturday. 

Gov. Laura Kelly said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Johnson County, the most populated county in the state. 

The woman is in home isolation. Two other people were under investigation in Kansas as of Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

2h ago / 12:26 AM UTC

Coronavirus outbreak: Pence calls for new cruise ship screening standards

March 7, 202001:57

Dennis Romero

2h ago / 12:17 AM UTC

13 deaths, more expected, at Seattle-area care center

The number of residents at a Seattle-area long-term care facility who have died from illness caused by coronavirus climbed to 13 on Saturday, a spokesman said.

Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington, the focal point of the West Coast's coronavirus outbreak, has reported 26 total deaths since Feb. 19, but tests for 11 residents were still outstanding and results for two others were so far inconclusive, said spokesman Tim Killian.

All the deceased had been hospitalized, he said. 

A day after President Donald Trump said "anybody who wants a test gets a test," Life Care Center does not have enough test kits for its remaining 63 residents, Killian said.

Read the full story.

2h ago / 12:13 AM UTC
3h ago / 12:11 AM UTC
Lebanese Christian Maronite priest Majdi Allawi holds the Blessed Sacrament as he blesses the country from an aircraft as protection from disease, on March 7, 2020, amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.Patrick Baz / AFP - Getty Images

Dennis Romero

3h ago / 12:03 AM UTC

CPAC attendee tests positive

A person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., has tested positive for coronavirus, the event's organizer said Saturday.

The American Conservative Union said in a statement the patient was exposed to the virus before attending the four-day CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, last week.

"The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey and has been quarantined," the union said. "This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall."

President Donald Trump spoke at the conference Feb. 29 and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27.

