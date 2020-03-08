The number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to 19, nearly all of them in Washington state.
Two people have died in Florida, one in California and 16 in Washington state as hundreds of cases of infection have been reported around the country.
Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University, and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand-washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.
Live Blog
Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America
A 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday.
The Ministry of Health said the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus, after coming down with a cough, fever and sore throat following a recent trip to Europe.
The patient, who suffered kidney failure, had a history of diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus, a statement said. He had been in intensive care since being admitted to a public hospital Wednesday.
Officials said the man was not one of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases previously reported for Argentina, but his case was confirmed by tests Saturday. Research is underway to determine who the patient had been in contact with, authorities said.
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
About 20 people remained trapped Sunday in a collapsed hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients.
Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. There were no reports of deaths.
The 80-room hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying. About 70 people had been trapped inside initially, the Quanzhou government said.
The official People's Daily newspaper said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.
Washington, D.C., reports its first coronavirus case
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington's first coronavirus case Saturday.
The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said.
She said it was not known how the man contracted the virus. He "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," Bowser said.
Bowser said local health officials were monitoring 11 residents who had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. Tests for nine of them were negative, she said, and results for another were pending.
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for COVID-19
A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed Saturday.
Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working together, keeping in close communication with federal, state, local and private agencies.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has been briefed, according to the health department. Virginia health officials on Saturday said the risk of coronavirus spreading throughout the state is low.
AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders
The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday.
The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary.
Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday.
"Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward."
Kansas confirms first case of coronavirus
Kansas confirmed its first case of coronavirus Saturday.
Gov. Laura Kelly said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Johnson County, the most populated county in the state.
The woman is in home isolation. Two other people were under investigation in Kansas as of Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
13 deaths, more expected, at Seattle-area care center
The number of residents at a Seattle-area long-term care facility who have died from illness caused by coronavirus climbed to 13 on Saturday, a spokesman said.
Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington, the focal point of the West Coast's coronavirus outbreak, has reported 26 total deaths since Feb. 19, but tests for 11 residents were still outstanding and results for two others were so far inconclusive, said spokesman Tim Killian.
All the deceased had been hospitalized, he said.
A day after President Donald Trump said "anybody who wants a test gets a test," Life Care Center does not have enough test kits for its remaining 63 residents, Killian said.