The House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid package early Saturday that could includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize financial markets, hours after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.
Public and private institutions across the U.S. have closed or told staff to work from home, as countries across Europe and the Middle East close borders and ban flights in a bid to contain the virus.
The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
Live Blog
Roundup of coronavirus coverage
