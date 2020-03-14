LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: House approves coronavirus aid bill

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi delivers statement ahead of House coronavirus economic aid package vote on Capitol Hill in Washington
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a statement on a coronavirus economic aid package ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives in Washington on Friday. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

The House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid package early Saturday that could includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize financial markets, hours after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

Public and private institutions across the U.S. have closed or told staff to work from home, as countries across Europe and the Middle East close borders and ban flights in a bid to contain the virus.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Isobel van Hagen

20m ago / 2:00 PM UTC

Newborn baby confirmed as youngest patient in the U.K.

A newborn in a borough near London is believed to be the youngest person in the U.K. to have tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for North Middlesex University Hospital NHS trust said that two patients at the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room.

In an interview with NBC News' partner broadcaster ITV News, health minister Helen Whately noted on Saturday that children seem to be less at risk compared to older people. The case of the newborn baby was first reported by British tabloid newspaper The Sun

The U.K. has almost 800 confirmed cases as of Saturday. 

Courtney Kube

25m ago / 1:56 PM UTC

Troops have no access to coronavirus tests in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

There currently are no coronavirus tests available to troops in Afghanistan, the Pentagon told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Friday — a fact a U.S. military official later confirmed to NBC News.

Coalition troops have no access to tests but if they have symptoms, believe they are at risk or have flu-like symptoms, they are able to report to sick call and receive on-base medical care. 

That care includes screening and a medical diagnosis. If they are suspected of carrying coronavirus, the doctors on the base will send samples to a testing facility at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany or civilian testing facilities in Munich to conduct a COVID-19 test.

Military officials confirmed there are quarantine and isolation procedures in place at all of the military medical facilities in Afghanistan.

Stella Kim and Isobel van Hagen

2h ago / 12:40 PM UTC

North Korea claims it has no coronavirus cases

The government in North Korea claims there are no cases of COVID-19 in North Korea, according to a state news agency. 

The KCNA agency said in an editorial said officials had increased the amount of public knowledge about the disease but added that this didn't mean people should feel relieved "for having no COVID-19 case in the DPRK,"

North Korea has further intensified quarantine and medical observation of foreigners entering the country according to the agency, and has freed over 70 foreigners without suspected symptoms from quarantine.

The top American general in South Korea said Friday, however, he is fairly certain North Korea has not been spared by the COVID-19 outbreak that began in neighboring China.

Ali Arouzi and Amin Hossein Khodadadi

2h ago / 12:06 PM UTC

Iran reports big jump in cases and deaths

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose significantly on Saturday to 611 — almost 100 more from a day earlier, according to the Iranian health ministry.

One of the countries most deeply affected by the pandemic, there are 12,729 confirmed cases as of Saturday, up from 11,364 on Friday.

Isobel van Hagen and Matthew Mulligan

3h ago / 11:37 AM UTC

Violinist performs balcony concert in locked down Italy

A violinist performed a balcony concert for neighboring apartments in Bologna, Italy on Friday as the country continues its strict lockdown measures.

The video filmed by Bologna-resident Rudi De Fanti has been viewed more than 600,000 times on Twitter so far.

There has been much musical solidarity in Italy in the past week. Taranto residents sung from their homes, and a viral video that has more than 2 million views shows Italians singing a traditional folk song in harmony from their balconies in Siena.

A video released by the Carabinieri — an Italian policing agency — shows members of the agency in a "loud flashmob" playing music from buildings, with a caption saying "music unites people."

Sahil Kapur

3h ago / 11:22 AM UTC

What does coronavirus mean for the 2020 election?

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.Evan Vucci / AP

Two weeks ago, Bernie Sanders was the Democratic presidential front-runner, the U.S. economy was humming and President Donald Trump had reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects.

Then the first American died from the coronavirus. The campaign as we knew it would soon be over.

Read the full story here 

Isobel van Hagen

4h ago / 10:46 AM UTC

Washington Monument to close temporarily

The Washington Monument and a drained Reflecting Pool are visible on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on Friday.Andrew Harnik / AP

The National Park Service temporarily suspended elevator tours in the Washington Monument starting Saturday, citing safety concerns. Visitors can still see the Washington Monument grounds as well as other monuments along the National Mall. A reopening date has not yet been determined.

Eric Baculinao, Salina Lee and Reuters

4h ago / 10:36 AM UTC

China sees imported cases exceed new local infections for first time

The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the country's National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Of mainland China's 11 new reported cases on Friday, seven were imported internationally. Only four of those — all in the virus epicenter of Hubei province — were locally transmitted.

The other seven were all detected in travelers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities.

This new data seems to underscore how China — where the outbreak began — appears to now face a greater threat of infections from outside its borders, as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically.

NBC News

4h ago / 10:26 AM UTC

Coronavirus: Already strained hospitals worry about what’s to come

Alexander Smith and Saphora Smith

4h ago / 9:56 AM UTC

Britain takes different approach to coronavirus outbreak, but why?

A camera filming Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he speaks at a news conference addressing the government's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday.Simon Dawson / AFP - Getty Images

The United Kingdom is becoming increasingly isolated in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the only major countries of Western Europe to impose few, if any, restrictions on daily life.

The U.K.'s tactics, which are backed by its top team of epidemiologists and behavioral psychologists, have left many here asking: Why do our experts disagree with those in most other countries?

Read the full article here

NBC News

5h ago / 9:43 AM UTC

Worried shoppers rush to grocery stores over coronavirus concerns

NBC News