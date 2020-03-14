President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus, with results coming in a few days. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
Meanwhile, the French prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 51, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Colorado shuts down drive-up testing site 'due to high-volume'
About 200 cars were still in line when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment decided to close a drive-up testing site in Denver "due to high-volume," officials said in a statement.
The site will remain closed Saturday afternoon, but it's expected to reopen next week.
Since "Colorado now has capacity for private labs to conduct testing," officials are encouraging those who show symptoms or believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 "to call or email their physician first for guidance."
Watch hundreds of cars in line as people take drive-up coronavirus testsMarch 14, 202001:43
Six feet of social distance? For hairdressers, that may not be possible.
Except for doctors, maybe no one comes as physically close to their clients as hairdressers and makeup artists.
They literally get in your space.
Now amid the coronavirus pandemic, how can personal groomers and stylists abide by one of the most fundamental means of protection — social distancing?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people keep a distance of six feet from others to avoid spreading or catching the virus.
Hard to do when you are trimming a person’s hair, applying their makeup or giving them a new ‘do.
Carly Silva, who manages a salon in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the Bishops Cuts/Color chain, like other stylists interviewed for this story, said her shop is sanitizing surfaces multiple times a day and urging employees who feel ill to stay home.
“We’re taking every precaution because this is definitely getting out of hand," Silva said. "But we're in an industry where we can't work from home."
Global health expert: U.S. should do 150K coronavirus tests dailyMarch 14, 202004:46
New York Archdiocese cancels all Masses this weekend
The Archdiocese of New York has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all Masses starting this weekend in light of coronavirus, the church announced Saturday.
This includes all of New York City and the southern tier of the state. Churches will remain open for private prayer, the archdiocese said in its statement.
A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Cathedral and livestreamed on the church's website.
This is what we're reading elsewhere about the coronavirus
Here are some articles from other outlets that can help answers some of your most pressing questions.
How to avoid feeling isolated in the time of social distancing
According to The Washington Post's The Lily, the first tip is "don't wait until you feel lonely."
How much worse the coronavirus could get, in charts
How many people in the U.S. can become infected? How many might die? The New York Times answers your questions in numbers.
How you should get food during a pandemic
The Atlantic breaks down the pros and cons of ordering food in and cooking at home.
As coronavirus anxieties rise, will audiences avoid movie theaters?
New movie releases in the U.S. face an unpredictable weekend following the sharp escalation of the coronavirus pandemic — even though moviegoers were still buying tickets as public spaces nationwide closed down, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Spain death toll now at 193
MADRID — Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.
There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day.
New Jersey reports more presumptive positive test results
'Doing our best' to meet toilet paper demands, major paper company says
Georgia Pacific, one of the largest paper companies in the world, said they're operating as normally as possible to meet consumer demands for toilet paper.
The Georgia-based company said that it had seen its retail demand grow significantly over the past week, as people stock up on rolls of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. Orders for the product are as much as two times higher than normal during the same period, the company said.
But, Georgia-Pacific added, its manufacturing operations have managed to ship out approximately 120 percent of their normal capacity. Its mills and distribution centers "are currently operating normally and we are doing our best to meet consumer demand."
"We’re doing this through our use of existing inventory, increasing our production, and using a managed distribution process to smartly manage through this unusual period," the company said.
Member of White House press corps turned away because temperature too high
Watch reporters get their temperature taken at the White HouseMarch 14, 202000:44
One member of the White House press corps was turned away from Vice President Mike Pence's coronavirus briefing on Saturday because his temperature was too high.
The White House Physician's Office announced earlier in the day that they would take the temperatures of all people who come in contact with President Donald Trump, as well as the vice president, who is head of the administration's task force addressing the pandemic.
"The temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period — all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines," Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary, said in a tweet.
The member of the press would not share his name or outlet before he was led away by a White House official and the health care worker who had taken his temperature.
European travel ban extended to include U.K. and Ireland
The White House announced Saturday that they would expand the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning midnight on Monday.
"Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home," Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday. "Legal residents can come home."
Trump had initially said during his Oval Office address on Monday night that Ireland and the U.K. were exempt from the ban, although it was unclear why the exception was made because the virus is also present in Britain.
Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results within days
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he took a test Friday to determine whether he has the coronavirus and will have the results within a few days.
“I also took the test,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House Saturday. “They sent it to a lab,” he added, saying it usually takes a day or two for the results to come back from the lab.
Trump had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago result in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Click here to read more.