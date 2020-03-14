President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus, with results coming in a few days. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
Meanwhile, the French prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 51, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Israel to close restaurants and coffee shops to stop coronavirus spread
Israel will be closing "all unnecessary institutions like restaurants and coffee shops" in an effort to halt all leisure activities starting Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Saturday.
All supermarkets and pharmacies will stay open in an effort to avoid food and medicine shortages, he said.
Banking services are expected to continue as usual, and gas stations will remain open.
Netanyahu also advised people to keep two meters away from one another and encouraged anyone who doesn't need to go to work to stay home.
Court cites coronavirus in blocking Trump administration's food stamp cuts
A federal court blocked the Trump administration's rule that would have forced 700,000 low-income Americans to lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, on April 1.
Judge Beryl A. Howell, the chief of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cited the coronavirus pandemic in her decision to suspend the rule from going into effect.
"Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential," Howell wrote.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled. Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment.
"USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision," an agency spokesperson said.
Second New York firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
A second member of the New York Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in a statement on Saturday.
Due to the positive test results, "the member, and 33 additional Firefighters, will be self-quarantined and the firehouse will be decontaminated." It was not immediately clear which firehouse was affected.
The firefighter did not get exposed while on-duty, but through "community exposure" while off the clock, the statement said.
"While asymptomatic, this member worked three tours in the last week, but did not respond to any medical calls and had no contact with patients," the department added.
There are 99 members of the New York Fire Department who are currently self-quarantined.
Colorado shuts down drive-up testing site 'due to high-volume'
About 200 cars were still in line when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment decided to close a drive-up testing site in Denver "due to high-volume," officials said in a statement.
The site will remain closed Saturday afternoon, but it's expected to reopen next week.
Since "Colorado now has capacity for private labs to conduct testing," officials are encouraging those who show symptoms or believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 "to call or email their physician first for guidance."
Watch hundreds of cars in line as people take drive-up coronavirus testsMarch 14, 202001:43
Six feet of social distance? For hairdressers, that may not be possible.
Except for doctors, maybe no one comes as physically close to their clients as hairdressers and makeup artists.
They literally get in your space.
Now amid the coronavirus pandemic, how can personal groomers and stylists abide by one of the most fundamental means of protection — social distancing?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people keep a distance of six feet from others to avoid spreading or catching the virus.
Hard to do when you are trimming a person’s hair, applying their makeup or giving them a new ‘do.
Carly Silva, who manages a salon in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the Bishops Cuts/Color chain, like other stylists interviewed for this story, said her shop is sanitizing surfaces multiple times a day and urging employees who feel ill to stay home.
“We’re taking every precaution because this is definitely getting out of hand," Silva said. "But we're in an industry where we can't work from home."
Global health expert: U.S. should do 150K coronavirus tests dailyMarch 14, 202004:46
New York Archdiocese cancels all Masses this weekend
The Archdiocese of New York has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all Masses starting this weekend in light of coronavirus, the church announced Saturday.
This includes all of New York City and the southern tier of the state. Churches will remain open for private prayer, the archdiocese said in its statement.
A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Cathedral and livestreamed on the church's website.
This is what we're reading elsewhere about the coronavirus
Here are some articles from other outlets that can help answers some of your most pressing questions.
How to avoid feeling isolated in the time of social distancing
According to The Washington Post's The Lily, the first tip is "don't wait until you feel lonely."
How much worse the coronavirus could get, in charts
How many people in the U.S. can become infected? How many might die? The New York Times answers your questions in numbers.
How you should get food during a pandemic
The Atlantic breaks down the pros and cons of ordering food in and cooking at home.
As coronavirus anxieties rise, will audiences avoid movie theaters?
New movie releases in the U.S. face an unpredictable weekend following the sharp escalation of the coronavirus pandemic — even though moviegoers were still buying tickets as public spaces nationwide closed down, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Spain death toll now at 193
MADRID — Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.
There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day.
New Jersey reports more presumptive positive test results
'Doing our best' to meet toilet paper demands, major paper company says
Georgia Pacific, one of the largest paper companies in the world, said they're operating as normally as possible to meet consumer demands for toilet paper.
The Georgia-based company said that it had seen its retail demand grow significantly over the past week, as people stock up on rolls of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. Orders for the product are as much as two times higher than normal during the same period, the company said.
But, Georgia-Pacific added, its manufacturing operations have managed to ship out approximately 120 percent of their normal capacity. Its mills and distribution centers "are currently operating normally and we are doing our best to meet consumer demand."
"We’re doing this through our use of existing inventory, increasing our production, and using a managed distribution process to smartly manage through this unusual period," the company said.