President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus, with results coming in a few days. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
Meanwhile, the French prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 58, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Major ski resort chain suspends operations
Two major ski resort chains announced Saturday that they are suspending operations.
Vail Resorts, which runs eight ski destinations in Canada, California, Colorado and Utah, said it is suspending operations in North America for at least one week starting Sunday. Alterra Mountain Company, which operates 15 North American locations, including California's Mammoth Mountain, said its suspension would start Sunday "until further notice."
"Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to service the guests we have on location or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week," Vail said in a statement.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commended the move and urged other resorts in the state to follow suit.
Trump tests negative for coronavirus
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, his physician confirmed Saturday.
Trump, who said he was tested Friday night, had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” his doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a statement.
Hearst Castle tours to be suspended
Hearst Castle will essentially be off limits to the general public starting Monday, California State Parks officials announced Saturday. The move was described as temporary, but no end date was given.
"In an effort to protect public health and the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff as the state responds to the continuing outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), California State Parks is temporarily suspending all tours at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument," the department said in a statement.
The 165-room castle founded by newspaper publisher William Randolph Hears was not a known site of coronavirus carriers, officials said. The suspension is in line with state guidelines on preventing spread of the disease by prohibiting big social gatherings, the department said.
Georgia postpones presidential primary till May
ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held.
The action followed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider canceling large gatherings as cases in the state rise.
First California-based U.S. sailor tests positive
The first California-based U.S. sailor has tested positive for coronavirus, Navy officials said Saturday.
The results were received Friday, the Navy said in a statement. The patient employed at Naval Base San Diego would mark "the first positive case for a Sailor in California," the military branch said.
The service member and those who have had close contact with the patient were isolated at home, the Navy said. The branch was investigating other possible contacts with the sailor.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar this week said two U.S. Marines based there are presumed positive. The San Diego installation is the quarantine site for hundreds of evacuees from virus-plagued cruise ship Grand Princess.
Fake test kits seized at L.A. airport
Customs officers at Los Angeles International Airport this week seized a package they believe contained fake coronavirus testing kits, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday.
The seizure took place Thursday when officers examining a parcel with the words "purified water vials" found items inside labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit," CBP spokesman Jaime Ruiz said in a statement.
"The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis," he said
The package was from the United Kingdom. CBP officials warned Americans to be wary of "bogus" home testing kits found online.
7 more deaths reported in U.S.
Seven additional coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday: Three in Washington, one in Louisiana, one in Virginia and one in New York and one in Florida.
The deaths in Washington bring that state's total to 40, the Florida death is the state's third, the New York death is the state's second, and the deaths in Louisiana and Virginia are the first reported by those states.
The total death toll in the U.S. is 58.
Kids who came into contact with Rudy Gobert denied testing, woman says
A woman says she and a group of Native American children who met NBA player Rudy Gobert at Monday night's game in Salt Lake City are being denied the coronavirus test despite his positive result for the virus.
The woman, Samantha Eldridge, alleges that two of the girls she was with took a photo with Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive, leading the league to suspend the season.
"I'm sharing my story now because I've heard of other families in direct contact with individuals testing positive for the virus and not enough tests are available," she said. "It's also a matter of speaking up for our Native youth and ensuring their safety and health."
Sen. Rubio tweets he wants to add on to House coronavirus bill
Spanish prime minister declares state of emergency, country to undergo partial lockdown
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared a state of emergency on Saturday, stating the coronavirus pandemic required "extraordinary decisions."
The government, he said, had agreed to a number of economic measures aimed to help workers and companies during the period. The state of emergency is to last for all of Spain for 15 days.
Sanchez also confirmed that the country would be under partial lockdown, as the nation coped with the spread of the disease.