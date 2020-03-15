President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus, with results coming in a few days. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
Meanwhile, the French prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 58, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Urban Outfitters closes stores
Retailer Urban Outfitters announced on Twitter Saturday it was closing stores "until further notice" as a precaution.
It joins a number of U.S. retailers, including Apple, that have announced store closures in the era of coronavirus. Urban Outfitters is one of the more prominent names in fashion and home goods to do so.
Lululemon, which sells athletic clothing, said Friday its North American stores would be limited to the hours between noon and 6 p.m. Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of the Americas, said in an email to customers that Lululemon has also suspended in-store workout classes and events.
Union employees petition UPS for more coronavirus protections
Employees are petitioning UPS to increase worker protection from the coronavirus and expand support for sick workers. Teamsters for a Democratic Union, a grassroots organizing group made up of members of the union that most UPS drivers and loaders belong to, launched the petition late Friday.
The group is calling on UPS to provide 14 days of sick leave to quarantined employees who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or have symptoms of coronavirus, and asking that the company provide hand sanitizer to employees and increase cleaning of heavily-used areas.
According to the petition, UPS workers exposed to coronavirus currently can only take an unpaid leave of absence, while other large employers like Amazon, Walmart and Kentucky Fried Chicken are paying up to two weeks of sick time for workers who miss work because of coronavirus.
UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Second death in New Jersey announced
Major ski resort chain suspends operations
Two major ski resort chains announced Saturday that they are suspending operations.
Vail Resorts, which runs eight ski destinations in Canada, California, Colorado and Utah, said it is suspending operations in North America for at least one week starting Sunday. Alterra Mountain Company, which operates 15 North American locations, including California's Mammoth Mountain, said its suspension would start Sunday "until further notice."
"Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to service the guests we have on location or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week," Vail said in a statement.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commended the move and urged other resorts in the state to follow suit.
Trump tests negative for coronavirus
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, his physician confirmed Saturday.
Trump, who said he was tested Friday night, had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” his doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a statement.