Coronavirus updates live: France to close all restaurants, clubs, cinemas

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
People gather at a cafe's terrace in Lyon, France, after it was announced that all non-essential public places, including restaurants and cafes, would be closed at midnight.
People gather on a cafe terrace in Lyon, France, after it was announced Saturday that all non-essential public places, including restaurants and cafes, would be closed at midnight.Jeff Pachoud / AFP - Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus, with results coming in a few days. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.

Meanwhile, the French prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued.

The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 58, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.

40m ago / 3:19 AM UTC

Shopper wears gas mask at Costco

Dee Jackson wears a gas mask as she and other shoppers line up before opening at a Costco store in Seattle on Saturday.David Ryder / Reuters

Dennis Romero

40m ago / 3:18 AM UTC

Colorado governor orders ski resorts closed for a week

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Saturday ordered the state's famed ski resorts to shut down for one week starting Sunday.

"Like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend," he said in a statement. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands."

The order came hours after the operators of some of the state's largest ski resorts, including Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, suspended their operations.

Following the governor's order, Aspen Snowmass said it would comply.

1h ago / 2:59 AM UTC

Nurses line up at Missouri testing center

Nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday.Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Dennis Romero

1h ago / 2:55 AM UTC

Crush of American travelers from Europe at O'Hare

Massive lines to exit Chicago O'Hare International Airport developed Saturday night as American travelers returned home from a European continent targeted by White House travel restrictions.

On Twitter the airport acknowledged the crush: "Customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned returnees from Europe, Iran and China they could face "enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities," according to DHS.

O'Hare said Chicago police officers were handing out water to people in line. It said it was urging the federal government to staff up to help passengers get through the process quicker.

2h ago / 2:08 AM UTC

World comes together through song while social distancing

Dennis Romero

2h ago / 2:06 AM UTC

Trump proclaims day of prayer for victims

President Donald Trump officially declared Sunday a special National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by coronavirus.

"I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God's healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation," he said in a proclamation released late Saturday. "With God's help, we will overcome this threat."

Trump asked everyone to participate.

"I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones," he said in the proclamation.

2h ago / 1:52 AM UTC

How to ‘flatten the curve’: NBC News experts explain

Dennis Romero

2h ago / 1:52 AM UTC

Urban Outfitters closes stores

Retailer Urban Outfitters announced on Twitter Saturday it was closing stores "until further notice" as a precaution.

It joins a number of U.S. retailers, including Apple, that have announced store closures in the era of coronavirus. Urban Outfitters is one of the more prominent names in fashion and home goods to do so.

Lululemon, which sells athletic clothing, said Friday its North American stores would be limited to the hours between noon and 6 p.m. Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of the Americas, said in an email to customers that Lululemon has also  suspended in-store workout classes and events.

2h ago / 1:39 AM UTC

Criminal activity canceled in Salt Lake City

2h ago / 1:29 AM UTC

Coronavirus concerns: Americans flock to grocery stores to stock up on supplies

Adiel Kaplan

3h ago / 12:50 AM UTC

Union employees petition UPS for more coronavirus protections

Employees are petitioning UPS to increase worker protection from the coronavirus and expand support for sick workers. Teamsters for a Democratic Union, a grassroots organizing group made up of members of the union that most UPS drivers and loaders belong to, launched the petition late Friday.

The group is calling on UPS to provide 14 days of sick leave to quarantined employees who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or have symptoms of coronavirus, and asking that the company provide hand sanitizer to employees and increase cleaning of heavily-used areas.

According to the petition, UPS workers exposed to coronavirus currently can only take an unpaid leave of absence, while other large employers like Amazon, Walmart and Kentucky Fried Chicken are paying up to two weeks of sick time for workers who miss work because of coronavirus.

UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC News