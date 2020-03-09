World stocks tumbled overnight with investors bracing for the economic fallout of the epidemic, with a shocking all-out oil price war adding to anxiety.
London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low as Wall Street was preparing for a bloodbath Monday after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight.
Meanwhile, more than 16 millions Italians are under an unprecedented lockdown, with their movements restricted, to curb the spread of the virus. More than 6,300 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Italy so far while Germany and Spain also saw spikes in the number of cases Monday.
The number of confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus has risen to more than 550 Sunday, including 22 deaths.
Trump campaign 'proceeding normally,' but no rallies scheduled
There are few things President Trump says he enjoys more than a large-scale rally with thousands of cheering supporters. And while he has pledged to keep up the pace amid concerns about large gathering as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, his re-election campaign has not announced any upcoming rallies for the weeks ahead, marking the first time without one on the calendar this year.
Trading halted on stock market as crude oil price plunge pulls down major averages
Trading on Wall Street's major averages was halted for 15 minutes Monday morning after the S&P 500 plunged by 7 percent, triggering a "circuit breaker."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted at the opening bell, sinking by more than 1,800 points as a fight over crude oil production created heightened pressure on a global economy already suffering the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.
Traders had anticipated a bloodbath on Monday, after oil prices cratered overnight by 30 percent when ongoing talks between OPEC members did not produce an agreement on output cuts.
Amazon changes warehouse worker policy for March
Amazon has told its warehouse employees that they can take sick days in March without counting toward their unpaid time off, according to CNBC.
The change comes as labor experts have warned that hourly workers and those without sick leave could be at higher risk of both catching the coronavirus and suffering severe financial repercussions as a result.
"We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions and have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at our sites around the world," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.
South Korea could be regarded as ‘a model case’ for COVID-19 containment: president
South Korea's president said Monday his nation could become "a model case" for dealing with the novel coronavirus if the number of new confirmed cases continued to decrease, but cautioned against being too optimistic about the progress being made.
"The number of new coronavirus confirmed cases peaked to 916 on Feb. 28 and has since been steadily decreasing to 248 on [Sunday]. This trend must continue,” President Moon Jae-In said at a presidential staff meeting. “As the number of new cases continues to grow in many countries around the world, if we continue with a decrease in the curve, South Korea can be regarded as a model case for good practice for COVID-19 protection.”
But Moon said small group infections are still occurring in areas including Daegu and North of Gyeongsang province.
“The continued small-scale infections can mean that infections can occur on a larger scale as well,” he added. "We should not be relieved by the situation."
South Korea reported 7,478 confirmed cases and 53 virus-related deaths Monday.
NATO staffer in Brussels tests positive for COVID-19
A NATO staff member working at the Brussels headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus, the alliance said Monday.
The staff member came back from a holiday in northern Italy, felt unwell at the end of last week and was tested after getting fever-like symptoms, according to a statement from NATO.
"Within minutes of receiving the result, all the immediate work colleagues were informed," the statement added.
The staff member, who wasn't named, is currently working from home, where they are in self-isolation.
NATO said it has already taken preventative measures at its headquarters to reduce the risk of virus spread, including temporary suspension of travel for some staff and group visits to NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Iran sees a spike of nearly 600 new coronavirus cases
Health officials in Iran reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total to 7,161 as the country struggled to contain the outbreak.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a total of 237 people have died from the virus since the epidemic began, with 43 new deaths reported Monday.
Dow set to open with a decline of 1,300 points as oil war adds to coronavirus stresses
Wall Street is preparing for a bloodbath on Monday, after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight, pushing all three major averages to declines of around 5 percent and adding stress to an economy already feeling intense pressure from the coronavirus epidemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to open down by 1,300 points on Monday morning, with trading on the S&P 500 halted overnight after hitting critical levels that triggered a "circuit-breaker," which prevents further losses.
Investors took shelter in safe havens, pushing gold to a seven-year high and pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to an all-time historic low of 0.3 percent by early morning.
Conditions worsened after the world's oil-producing countries failed to strike a deal at a meeting between cartel members in Vienna last week. The stalemate continued over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly planning to ramp up production on their own terms after the current deal expires at the end of the month.
Italian celebrities encourage fellow citizens to stay home
Italian celebrities reacted to the country's partial coronavirus lockdown by posting messages on social media encouraging their followers to stay home and follow government advice.
Musicians, comedians and TV personalities showed themselves lounging at home while reminding their fellow citizens of the fun to be had indoors using the hashtag #iostoacasa or "I'm staying home."
"It's been hours, long hours, waiting for someone to say that this damned story will come to an end and that finally tomorrow we'll be able to go outside," sang pop group Negramaro's frontman Giuliano Sangiorgi in a tongue-in-cheek video posted to Twitter.
Some posts showed celebrities cuddling with cats or picking up new instruments for the first time, but their tone was also serious.
"Let's stay home as long as it takes for this to be resolved," said Italian singer-songwriter Lorenzo "Jovanotti" Cherubini while strumming a traditional Middle Eastern oud. "Follow the government guidance and listen to the experts ... It's not vacation: it's an emergency."
Many celebrities were voluntarily self-isolating despite not living in the so-called red zone — areas mainly located in northern Italy where the government is currently restricting up to 16 million citizens' movements.
Stock markets around the world plunge as oil price war adds to coronavirus fears
Stocks across the world tumbled early Monday after a shocking all-out oil price war added to anxiety around the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated an opening drop of more than 1,300 points. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 5 percent drop at Monday’s open. The S&P futures trading was briefly halted overnight. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5 percent for four days straight.
The massive sell-off could trigger key market circuit breakers during regular trading hours.