Watch live: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio briefs on coronavirus
LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: World markets tumble as anxiety grows in D.C.

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectants inside an apartment complex which is under cohort isolation after mass infection of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu
South Korean soldiers spray disinfectants inside an apartment complex that is under isolation in Daegu on Monday. Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

World stocks tumbled overnight with investors bracing for the economic fallout of the epidemic, with a shocking all-out oil price war adding to anxiety.

London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low as Wall Street was preparing for a bloodbath Monday after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight.

Meanwhile, more than 16 millions Italians are under an unprecedented lockdown, with their movements restricted, to curb the spread of the virus. More than 6,300 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Italy so far while Germany and Spain also saw spikes in the number of cases Monday.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus has risen to more than 550 Sunday, including 22 deaths.

Live Blog

Gabe Gutierrez

1h ago / 5:04 PM UTC

Biden: Trump 'shouldn't say another word' on coronavirus

Joe Biden told NBC News on Monday that President Donald Trump "shouldn't say another word" about coronavirus "because he's diminishing confidence exponentially.”

The presidential candidate and former vice president said he would lean on the CDC to communicate reliable information to the public, and for advice on whether to continue holding large political rallies amid coronavirus fears.

Trump "should let the experts ... he should let the CDC speak," Biden said. 

In a tweet Monday morning, Trump compared coronavirus outbreak numbers to annual flu deaths. Health experts have warned such comparisons can be problematic because the flu is reasonably predictable while there is still a lot that is unknown about the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Biden: I wish Trump would 'just be quiet' on coronavirus

March 9, 202001:22
1h ago / 4:58 PM UTC

The scene in Venice

A woman walks through a mostly empty St. Mark's Square in Venice on Monday. Across Italy, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled and restaurants were told to keep patrons more than 3 feet apart. The country has counted 7,375 cases of COVID-19 virus and 366 deaths, more than any other country outside of Asia.Anteo Marinoni / LaPresse via AP
2h ago / 4:34 PM UTC

Gov. Cuomo introduces NYS-branded hand sanitizer to help combat coronavirus

March 9, 202002:30

Elisha Fieldstadt

2h ago / 4:33 PM UTC

New York's Fordham University cancels in-person classes

Fordham University said Monday that all face-to-face classes would be canceled as of 1 p.m. ET amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The university, with three campuses in New York — including its main one in the Bronx — said in a statement that in-person classes were cancelled "until further notice."

"Though this is an undeniable disruption of the academic enterprise, we feel that it is the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus within the campus community," the school said.

Residential students were "encouraged to return home immediately," but one dining hall will stay open at the school's Bronx and Lincoln Center campuses for those students who cannot.

2h ago / 4:14 PM UTC

It's time to study your health insurance plan

Jiachuan Wu and Nigel Chiwaya

2h ago / 4:08 PM UTC

We took a close look at the virus deaths. Here's what we learned.

2h ago / 3:57 PM UTC

Will coronavirus abate when warmer weather comes?

March 9, 202002:36
2h ago / 3:54 PM UTC

The scene in South Korea

Medical staff move a patient infected with coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 69 new cases were reported on Monday, with the death toll rising to 53. The total number of infections in the nation tallies at 7,382, the highest outside of China.Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
3h ago / 3:26 PM UTC

The latest in New York

3h ago / 3:16 PM UTC

Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a coronavirus update

March 9, 2020

Jason Abbruzzese

3h ago / 3:13 PM UTC

Trump compares coronavirus to flu

President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued to downplay concern around the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

In a tweet, Trump compared coronavirus outbreak numbers to annual flu deaths. Health experts have warned such comparisons can be problematic because the flu is reasonably predictable while much is still unknown about the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Scientists are still working to get a more complete picture of the virus including its mortality rate.

Just before Trump's tweet, health secretary Alex Azar appeared on Fox News and said "nobody is trying to minimize" the threat of the new coronavirus.

NBC News