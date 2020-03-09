World stocks tumbled overnight with investors bracing for the economic fallout of the epidemic, with a shocking all-out oil price war adding to anxiety.
London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low as Wall Street was preparing for a bloodbath Monday after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight.
Meanwhile, more than 16 millions Italians are under an unprecedented lockdown, with their movements restricted, to curb the spread of the virus. More than 6,300 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Italy so far while Germany and Spain also saw spikes in the number of cases Monday.
The number of confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus has risen to more than 550 Sunday, including 22 deaths.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Courts and coronavirus
A few federal courts around the country are beginning to reduce or restrict operations or access in view of the coronavirus.
All jury trials, both civil and criminal, have been postponed in Seattle and Tacoma federal courts. Grand juries are not meeting there, either.
Federal courts in New York's Southern District, including Manhattan, are restricting entry. No one will be allowed in who traveled within the past 14 days to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran, or who had close contact with someone who has. The chief judge has also ordered that no jail inmates can be brought to court for hearings if they have a fever.
The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has notified all federal courts to make certain they can maintain essential functions in the event of a pandemic, by substituting teleconferences for face-to-face meetings, requiring staff to stay home at the first sign of symptoms and encouraging more telework.
Ohio governor: Three people have tested positive
7-year-old in NYC diagnosed with coronavirus
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that a seven-year-old girl in the Bronx has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
This is not the first child in the U.S. to be diagnosed. An elementary school student in Indiana, as well as another New York City child, have also been diagnosed.
But overall, children comprise a small percentage of total cases worldwide, including just 2.4 percent of reported cases in China, where the outbreak started.
Among those children, complications from the virus have been rare. No deaths have been reported so far in young children.
Netanyahu says anyone entering Israel from abroad will be isolated for 14 days
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that anyone entering the country from abroad, including citizens, would be isolated for 14 days.
"This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health — and public health precedes everything," Netanyahu said. The rule will be in place for at least two weeks.
Netanyahu made the announcement during a series of discussions with other leaders regarding the coronavirus outbreak. He also said he was working on plans to maintain the Israeli economy.
Drive-in coronavirus testing in Germany
Dow tanks by 2,000 points, White House invites Wall Street executives to meet
The White House is inviting Wall Street executives to discuss the response to the new coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told CNBC.
President Donald Trump is expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday. Invitations were being sent out as of Monday afternoon, the official told CNBC.
The Washington Post first reported the gathering.
The meeting was arranged amid a punishing market rout spurred by fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 2,000 Monday afternoon, on pace for its worst day since December 2008.
Trump to weigh coronavirus stimulus options Monday — including paid sick leave
White House and administration officials will present President Donald Trump with a set of economic stimulus options as early as this afternoon, including a plan to offer paid sick leave to those affected by the coronavirus and assistance for the hardest hit industries.
Despite Trump's continued downplaying of the effects of the virus — tweeting that a steep drop in oil prices is good for consumers, and blaming the news media for the plunging stocks — advisers are preparing to brief the president when he returns to the White House from a Florida fundraiser on a menu of options to shore up the economy, according to people familiar with the discussions.
What should you do if you can’t find hand sanitizer to buy?March 9, 202002:15
CDC: People over 80 at highest risk
People over age 80, especially those with underlying health problems, are at highest risk for complications from the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
"The risk increases with age," the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier said Monday during a call with reporters.
At particular risk are people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.
These individuals should take extra precautions to avoid crowds and stock up on supplies in case of a quarantine, Messonnier said.
Those supplies include prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines or supplies to treat fever or cough, and household items and groceries.