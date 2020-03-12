For the first time, the World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic. Meanwhile, the United States now has more than 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus — but testing in the country is still ramping up, meaning that number could continue to climb.
WHO defines a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease for which most people do not have immunity.
On Wednesday, the governor of New York questioned the number of people who have been tested for the virus in the U.S.
“When they do the retrospective on this one, they are going to say, 'Why did it take the Unites States so long to bring up the testing capacity?'” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on "TODAY." On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that he was implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in the city of New Rochelle, home to one of the largest clusters of coronavirus cases in the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that more than 8,500 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus across the U.S. Because multiple specimens are required from each individual, the number of actual patients who have been tested is likely far lower.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Italian soccer club Juventus player Rugani tests positive
MILAN — Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday that one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.
The club said Rugani and "those who have had contact with him” are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.
Private labs still facing obstacles and delays for testing
Even though the federal government has assured the public that millions of tests for the coronavirus are on the way, many private laboratories in the United States are still not able to conduct their own tests, in part because of a demanding government approval process, leading lab experts and industry groups say.
One hospital lab says it could have performed thousands of tests by now. These delays — which have also been driven by a shortage of materials and lack of information from the federal government about how much labs will be reimbursed — have prolonged waiting times for diagnosing infected patients while the virus has spread further, according to lab directors and public health experts.
Private labs have been in touch with the Department of Health and Human Services since mid-January about developing their own coronavirus tests, according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents commercial and hospital labs. But the federal government did not issue new rules speeding the approval process for commercial, research and academic labs until Feb. 29.
Even after that, however, private labs have continued to face hurdles.
Congress shutting down Capitol tours
The two sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are preparing to announce that they will stop visitors tours of the Capitol Building due to coronavirus, three congressional sources told NBC News Wednesday.
The tours are enormously popular, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had called for the be halted in the wake of the virus's spread.
"We should take this step. Not doing so is putting health and safety of tourists at risk," tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranked Republican in the House.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday morning that temporarily halting the tours would be a prudent move.
"That's a measure we should consider. Absolutely," Ocasio-Cortez said, and "probably soon, especially some of these tours with hundreds of people. I think we should be reconsidering that.”
Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
Their work, published Wednesday, doesn’t prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress.
For this study, researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of the new virus into the air, imitating what might happen if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way.
They found that viable virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Italy orders all stores to close except pharmacies, markets
ROME — All stores and restaurants in Italy, except for pharmacies and food markets, will remain closed starting Thursday morning, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced.
At least 800 people in Italy have died from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.
The ban includes bars and cafes.
The restrictions come less than one week after Italy locked down several major cities, including Milan and Venice. But with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Italy has become the European center of the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of sick people overwhelming hospitals.
New York late night television shows, including CBS' “The Late Show,” NBC's “The Tonight Show,” and HBO's “Last Week Tonight” will be taped without a studio audience over concerns about spreading coronavirus in crowds.
A growing number of other shows will also take steps to limit crowds and audiences, including NBC's “Today” show and “Today with Hoda and Jenna and Friends,” Comedy Central's "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and Fox's “The Wendy Williams Show.”
NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
Dems urge Trump to help states tap $42.6B through disaster declaration
Senate Democrats urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to make disaster declaration to help states tap into $42.6 billion in aid to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, Patty Murray of Washington, Gary Peters of Michigan and 33 other Democrats sent a letter to Trump pressing him to use a "whole-of-government approach" to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures to states at a cost-share ratio of 75 percent federal to 25 percent state funds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 938 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths across 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Wednesday.
Quest Diagnostics will do tens of thousands of tests within 6 weeks
Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest providers of diagnostic testing in the country, says they “expect to be able to perform tens of thousands of [coronavirus] tests a week within the next six weeks.”
The company first rolled out its coronavirus testing this Monday. According to the company’s website, Quest has 2,000 locations nationwide.
The Quest tests are performed using “respiratory specimens” collected by health care providers and sent to Quest. The company urges any patients who are suspected of having the illness to submit specimens through their doctors and not show up at a Quest Diagnostics office.
The announcement comes on a day when Trump administration officials were grilled on Capitol Hill about the delayed rollout in diagnostic testing for the coronavirus nationwide.
Markets plunge again on coronavirus worries
Markets plummet, close in bear market territory amid coronavirus crisisMarch 11, 202001:46
Biden changes two upcoming rallies to 'virtual events' due to coronavirus
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has changed two upcoming campaign events to be "virtual events" with no large crowds attending.
A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be "virtual" events, Biden’s campaign said Wednesday.
"The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters," the campaign said. "As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states."
The campaign said it will provide additional details about the format and timing of the virtual events — and on future campaign events — "in the coming days."
Trump to make prime-time address on coronavirus at 9 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump said he will address the nation on the coronavirus Wednesday night.
The president said he would be making "both" health and economic related announcements in the Oval Office address, which comes as the number of coronavirus cases across the country exceeded 1,000, with 31 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,400 points.
He tweeted that the address would take place at 9 p.m. ET.
Trump's earlier remarks came during what he described as a "very important meeting" with big bank executives in the White House.
Click here to read more.