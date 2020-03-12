For the first time, the World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic. Meanwhile, the United States now has more than 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus — but testing in the country is still ramping up, meaning that number could continue to climb.
WHO defines a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease for which most people do not have immunity.
On Wednesday, the governor of New York questioned the number of people who have been tested for the virus in the U.S.
“When they do the retrospective on this one, they are going to say, 'Why did it take the Unites States so long to bring up the testing capacity?'” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on "TODAY." On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that he was implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in the city of New Rochelle, home to one of the largest clusters of coronavirus cases in the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that more than 8,500 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus across the U.S. Because multiple specimens are required from each individual, the number of actual patients who have been tested is likely far lower.
Trump suspends travel from Europe amid coronavirus pandemic, cancels events
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
"The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots,” Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office Wednesday night. “As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe.”
The travel ban goes into effect Friday at midnight. The restrictions only apply to foreign nationals and not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the family of U.S. citizens, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.K. citizens are also exempt.
In addition to the travel restrictions, Trump also offered a series of economic relief actions meant to help workers and companies deal with the outbreak. He did not offer any new rules aimed at preventing the spread domestically, including expanding access to testing kits, increasing funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, restricting travel within the U.S. or providing resources to state health departments.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump is also canceling upcoming trips to Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin amid concern over the pandemic.
NBA suspends all games until further notice
The NBA suspended all games Wednesday until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was canceled immediately.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said Wednesday night that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia, where he is reportedly shooting a movie.
"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said in an Instagram post. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."
Italian soccer club Juventus player Rugani tests positive
MILAN — Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday that one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.
The club said Rugani and "those who have had contact with him” are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.
Private labs still facing obstacles and delays for testing
Even though the federal government has assured the public that millions of tests for the coronavirus are on the way, many private laboratories in the United States are still not able to conduct their own tests, in part because of a demanding government approval process, leading lab experts and industry groups say.
One hospital lab says it could have performed thousands of tests by now. These delays — which have also been driven by a shortage of materials and lack of information from the federal government about how much labs will be reimbursed — have prolonged waiting times for diagnosing infected patients while the virus has spread further, according to lab directors and public health experts.
Private labs have been in touch with the Department of Health and Human Services since mid-January about developing their own coronavirus tests, according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents commercial and hospital labs. But the federal government did not issue new rules speeding the approval process for commercial, research and academic labs until Feb. 29.
Even after that, however, private labs have continued to face hurdles.
Congress shutting down Capitol tours
The two sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are preparing to announce that they will stop visitors tours of the Capitol Building due to coronavirus, three congressional sources told NBC News Wednesday.
The tours are enormously popular, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had called for the be halted in the wake of the virus's spread.
"We should take this step. Not doing so is putting health and safety of tourists at risk," tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranked Republican in the House.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday morning that temporarily halting the tours would be a prudent move.
"That's a measure we should consider. Absolutely," Ocasio-Cortez said, and "probably soon, especially some of these tours with hundreds of people. I think we should be reconsidering that.”
Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
Their work, published Wednesday, doesn’t prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress.
For this study, researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of the new virus into the air, imitating what might happen if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way.
They found that viable virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Italy orders all stores to close except pharmacies, markets
ROME — All stores and restaurants in Italy, except for pharmacies and food markets, will remain closed starting Thursday morning, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced.
At least 800 people in Italy have died from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.
The ban includes bars and cafes.
The restrictions come less than one week after Italy locked down several major cities, including Milan and Venice. But with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Italy has become the European center of the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of sick people overwhelming hospitals.