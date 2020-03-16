LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: U.S. cities close public buildings as global shutdown grows

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Carrie Hopkins, of Marysville, worships during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church
Carrie Hopkins worships during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church, in Marysville, Washington, on Sunday.Jason Redmond / Reuters

Major U.S. cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.

New York, Los Angeles and Washington State have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 3,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.

A long list of European nations have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. The U.K. has yet to announce any restrictive measures on schools or public buildings, but is facing pressure to do so.

The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.

Live Blog

NBC News

1h ago / 9:07 AM UTC

Spanish police use drones to lockdown Madrid as coronavirus cases spike

March 15, 202001:56
3h ago / 7:40 AM UTC

National Security Council says 'no national lockdown'

3h ago / 7:30 AM UTC

Peace Corps suspends global operations

3h ago / 7:27 AM UTC

L.A. mayor on restaurants, bars and gyms

Tim Stelloh

3h ago / 7:26 AM UTC

Washington governor orders restaurants takeout, delivery only

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that he will temporarily limit restaurants to take-out and delivery services and close entertainment venues and recreational facilities across the state.

The emergency proclamation, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect Monday, he said.

Inslee also prohibited gatherings with more than 50 people unless they’ve met social distancing and public health guidelines.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

Tim Stelloh

3h ago / 7:22 AM UTC

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to close theaters, limit restaurants to takeout

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday ordered the temporary closing of movie theaters, nightclubs and concert venues.

In an executive order that will go into effect on Tuesday morning, de Blasio also said restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to takeout orders and deliveries.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio said. “We have to break that cycle.” 

