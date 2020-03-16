LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: U.S. cities close public buildings as global shutdown grows

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: A young man wearing a face mask walks across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic,
A young man wearing a face mask walks across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday.Petr David Josek / AP

Major U.S. cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.

New York, Los Angeles and Washington State have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 3,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.

A long list of European nations have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1,800 Coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90,000 infections by the end of April.

The U.K. has yet to announce any restrictive measures on schools or public buildings, but is facing pressure to do so.

The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.

Lidia Sirna and Yuliya Talmazan

1h ago / 10:36 AM UTC

Italy expects more than 90,000 people to get sick with coronavirus by end of April

An empty Saint Mark's square in Venice on Sunday. Dylan Martinez / Reuters

The Italian government anticipates more than 90,000 people to get sick with coronavirus by the end of April.

It estimates 360,000 will be quarantined, adding that March 18 could be the peak of the contagion.

“We are facing a never known emergency since the end of Second World War," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera Monday.

“Scientists are telling us that we have not peaked yet, these weeks are the most important and we need  to urge caution. We must never lower our guard," Conte added. 

As of Sunday, Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has confirmed 24,747 cases of coronavirus.

More than 1,800 people have died of the virus, the most outside mainland China, where the virus is believed to have originated. 

NBC News

2h ago / 10:25 AM UTC

As schools close across the U.S., parents try to figure out what’s next

Carlo Angerer and Reuters

2h ago / 10:16 AM UTC

Germany imposes border controls over coronavirus

Germany has reintroduced border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark Monday, only allowing goods and cross-border commuters through, to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

The country is facing an aggressive progression of the illness, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Sunday, adding that the virus was progressing “rapidly and aggressively” and that “we must assume that the peak of this development has not yet been reached.”

Germany has confirmed more than 4,800 cases and 12 deaths. 

Reuters

2h ago / 9:45 AM UTC

Australian casinos turn off half of poker machines in “social distancing” measure

Australia’s two biggest casino companies said they would shut off half their poker machines to force gamblers to engage in “social distancing” and slow the spread of the coronavirus as concerns about their future revenue sent shares tumbling.

The measures show the pressure on the tourism sector to keep operating amid a widespread shutdown of entertainment and sporting events as authorities limit public gatherings to curtail the spread of the illness.

Melbourne-based Crown Resorts and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group said they would keep gamblers apart by switching off every second electronic machine, and restrict the number of players at gambling tables.

Crown said its “social distancing policy” was approved by the chief health officer of Victoria state, while Star said its measures were in line with Federal Government policy.

Lidia Sirna

3h ago / 9:10 AM UTC

Pope Francis walks through empty Rome, prays for pandemic to end

Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. Vatican Media / Reuters

Pope Francis left the Vatican to walk over to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome on Sunday through empty streets as Italy remained under strict quarantine to ward off a growing coronavirus outbreak. 

The Holy See said the Pope prayed for the Virgin Mary, then walked along one of Rome’s main streets to the Church of San Marcello al Corso, near the Spanish Steps, where he prayed for the pandemic to end. 

The church contains a crucifix which was carried around Rome during a procession to invoke the end of the great plague in 1522, the Holy See said. 

A Vatican picture showed the pope and a small security detail walking on an empty Via del Corso, which is usually packed with shoppers and people taking strolls on Sunday.

All Papal Easter services in April will be held without the faithful attending due to coronavirus. 

NBC News

3h ago / 9:07 AM UTC

Spanish police use drones to lockdown Madrid as coronavirus cases spike

4h ago / 7:40 AM UTC

National Security Council says 'no national lockdown'

4h ago / 7:30 AM UTC

Peace Corps suspends global operations

4h ago / 7:27 AM UTC

L.A. mayor on restaurants, bars and gyms

Tim Stelloh

5h ago / 7:26 AM UTC

Washington governor orders restaurants takeout, delivery only

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that he will temporarily limit restaurants to take-out and delivery services and close entertainment venues and recreational facilities across the state.

The emergency proclamation, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect Monday, he said.

Inslee also prohibited gatherings with more than 50 people unless they’ve met social distancing and public health guidelines.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

Tim Stelloh

5h ago / 7:22 AM UTC

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to close theaters, limit restaurants to takeout

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday ordered the temporary closing of movie theaters, nightclubs and concert venues.

In an executive order that will go into effect on Tuesday morning, de Blasio also said restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to takeout orders and deliveries.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio said. “We have to break that cycle.” 

NBC News