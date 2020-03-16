Major U.S. cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 3,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.
The weekend announcements added to fears the outbreak could have serious economic repercussions and reshape society at large. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of major U.S. stocks dropped almost 10 percent on Monday morning just after trading started for the week.
A long list of European nations have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1,800 Coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90,000 infections by the end of April.
The U.K. has yet to announce any restrictive measures on schools or public buildings, but is facing pressure to do so.
The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Italy to spend $28 billion on coronavirus measures
Italy's government announced Monday its plans to spend 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to tackle a growing coronavirus epidemic.
The money will allow the hiring of more doctors and nurses and provide legal and economic incentives for businesses producing medical devices.
It will also be used to boost the country's economy by placing a moratorium on both businesses and personal mortgage repayments, deferring tax and bill payments and providing economic support for all workers facing temporary layoffs.
“We were the first country to put in place 25 billion euros in support of our economic system," Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after the injection of funding was announced Monday. "This is a powerful package. We don’t think we can fight this flood with rags."
The hardest-hit country in Europe, Italy has nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,809 deaths.
White House cancels Easter Egg Roll amid coronavirus fears
The White House has canceled its annual Easter Egg Roll as a precaution against the coronavirus, first lady Melania Trump's office announced Monday.
“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” the first lady said in a statement. “I deeply regret this cancelation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short term to ensure a healthy country for the long term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”
The annual event, which officially dates back to the administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, was scheduled to take place on April 13.
Dow now trading at same level as it was when President Trump took office
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now trading at almost the same level as it was when President Donald Trump took office.
After a brutal week for all three major averages, the Dow plunged again just minutes into Monday's trading session, falling 10 percent to around 20,600. When Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Dow was at around 20,000 points.
Checking temperatures at the White House
Wall Street plunges again, despite unprecedented crisis response package from Fed
Wall Street plunged again on Monday, despite emergency action from the Federal Reserve over the weekend to shore up the economy by infusing markets and Main Street with easier access to cash.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 2,200 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 falling by 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker that halted all trading on the exchange floor for 15 minutes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by around 6 percent. When trading resumed, all three major averages extended their losses.
The chaos came just over 12 hours after the Fed unleashed a series of crisis response measures, slashing rates to almost zero on Sunday night, injecting cash into Treasurys, and announcing coordinated efforts with central banks across the world to ensure liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic takes a hold on the global economy.
How Native American tribes are bracing for the coronavirus
The normal sound of students shuffling through the hall has been replaced by silence this week at Marty Indian School, a kindergarten to grade 12 facility on the Yankton Sioux Tribe's reservation in South Dakota.
It comes after an Indian Health Service patient in Charles Mix County, where the school and reservation are, tested positive last week for COVID-19, health officials said.
Leaders of Native American tribes across the country acknowledge that it's only a matter of time before they may be thrown into a similar situation as the Yankton Sioux, and have begun banning forms of travel and declaring a state of emergency.
Grocery delivery app downloads surge
Grocery delivery apps are seeing a major uptick in downloads as people turn to alternative ways to stock their pantries. Instacart, Walmart Grocery and Shipt have set records for downloads in each of the past three days, according to data from app tracking firm Apptopia.
"Comparing average daily downloads in February to yesterday's (Sunday, March 15), Instacart, Walmart Grocery and Shipt have seen surges of 218%, 160%, and 124% respectively," Adam Blacker, Apptopia's vice president of insights, wrote in a blog post.
Notably, food delivery apps are not seeing a similar spike.
"Even with the promise of non-contact delivery from these providers, people are starting to understand that consistently ordering delivery is both expensive and, quite frankly, not as safe as cooking meals within your own home," Blacker wrote.
Opinion: America's sports blackout may be just beginning
The leagues and the executives of the sports world have done their best to stay calm and let us know that they will be back soon. But if you'll forgive the fatalism here, I do not believe them. I think we are in for many, many more weekends like this one, something that's even more clear in the wake of the CDC's recommendation Sunday night for no events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
De Blasio warns outbreak could bring something like another Great Depression
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could result in something as bad as the Great Depression.
"We have the historical playbook, and this, if you want to know what this whole thing is going to play out as, one part the Great Recession we went through a few years ago, one part the Great Depression, one part the 1918 flu epidemic," he said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," saying those are three models to use in considering how to manage the outbreak.
De Blasio said it's going to take "massive direct relief to Americans" to replace lost paychecks because of the crisis.
"We're going to have to recreate economic capacity," he said. "If you don't have money, you can't pay the rent, you can't buy food, you can't buy medicine. So, we have to understand this as a pure war footing, right down to rationing if you need it."