Major U.S. cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 3,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average of major U.S. stocks dropped almost 10 percent on Monday morning just after trading started for the week.
A long list of European nations have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1,800 coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90,000 infections by the end of April.
The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
'Nighthawks' in the time of coronavirus
With many bars and restaurants shut down, an edited version of Edward Hopper's famous painting "Nighthawks" has been making the rounds.
The original version of the edited picture can be found here.
Roche says it will work with FDA to test rheumatoid arthritis drug for use on coronavirus patients
Doctors in China have used an anti-inflammation drug to curb the effects of the coronavirus on critical patients, and now the maker of the drug says it is talking to the Food and Drug Administration about clinical trials.
Tocilizumab, sold under the name Actemra and made by the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, as well as certain types of juvenile arthritis.
Chinese doctors have used Tocilizumab to prevent an overreaction of the immune system that has led to organ failure and death in coronavirus patients. An initial clinical trial in China used Actemra in 20 severe COVID-19 cases. Nineteen of the patients were discharged from the hospital within two weeks and one got better, according to China’s National Health Commission. The drug has now been approved for use in China, but has not yet been approved in the United States.
Karsten Kleine, a spokesperson for Roche, told NBC News that the drug company “is in active discussions with the FDA, as well as government bodies and institutions around the world, to initiate clinical trials that evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.”
Amid crisis, NYC mayor commutes to the gym
Mayor Bill de Blasio may be telling his fellow New Yorkers to treat the coronavirus pandemic “like wartime,” but that’s not stopping him from hitting the gym.
The mayor — whose long, daily motorcade commute from his official Upper East Side mansion to his Park Slope YMCA has been criticized as wasteful — was spotted by reporters at his Brooklyn gymnasium on Monday morning, defying city advice for New Yorkers to act as if they’ve been exposed.
“The mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time,” a spokesman said afterwards, according to the New York Post. “That doesn’t change the fact that he is working around the clock to ensure the safety of New Yorkers.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered gymnasiums closed by 8 p.m. Monday. Asked about the mayor’s gym choice, the governor said: "He can be in the gym this morning. You can be in the gym this afternoon. You can be in the gym this evening” — just not after 8 pm.
School lunches for delivery
Wall Street has a grisly morning after rate cut fails to calm markets
Wall Street had a grisly start to the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding by 2,800 points at session lows in Monday's morning trading.
The massive sell-off came despite emergency action from the Federal Reserve on Sunday to shore up the economy by infusing markets and Main Street with easier access to cash.
The week's trading halted before it even started, with the S&P 500 triggering a "limit down" threshold in premarket activity. Within seconds of the opening bell, the S&P 500 fell again, by 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker that halted all trading on the exchange floor for 15 minutes.
When trading resumed, all three major averages extended their losses, with the Dow settling with a decline of around 1,800 points by midday.
Maryland to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the closure of all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms across the state, while allowing drive-through, takeout and delivery services to continue. Social gatherings of more than 50 people in close proximity at all locations will also be prohibited. The order is effective at 5 p.m. ET.
Hogan issued another executive order prohibiting eviction of any tenant during the state of emergency, as well as prohibiting utility services — including electric, gas, internet, and phone companies — from shutting off for any residential customers or charging them any late fees.
GOP senator says Trump should 'step back' from response messaging
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she would like President Donald Trump to "step back" and appoint a public health official to be the spokesman for the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“My suggestion would be Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been around for decades and is such a well-regarded infectious disease specialist," Collins told reporters in the state capital in remarks first reported by the Portland Press Herald on Friday. Collins' spokeswoman Annie Clark confirmed her remarks to NBC News on Monday.
Collins said that the federal government is making progress in dealing with the outbreak but she "isn't satisfied with the response."
“I think that the messaging at the federal level has been inconsistent, and when you are dealing with a novel virus like this, it’s very important that health professionals be out front and that there be a consistent message," she said, the newspaper reported.
Romney to propose giving every U.S. adult $1,000
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday that he will propose a provision that would give every U.S. adult a $1,000 check in any additional coronavirus relief measure that Congress considers.
"Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy," his office said in a press release. "Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options."
Romney also called for providing federal loans to small businesses for short-term obligations, factoring unexpected housing, travel and other costs related to the outbreak into Pell Grant awards, and allowing deferment of student loans to recent graduates affected by the crisis.
Romney called on the Senate to "swiftly pass" the House-passed aid package this week. The Senate has not yet scheduled a vote on that measure.
E.U. considers 30-day restriction on nonessential travel to region
The head of the European Commission has proposed a 30-day restriction on nonessential travel to the region.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, one of the two most powerful European Union institutions, said in a recorded announcement that she has brought a restriction proposal to European heads of state.
"As I have just informed our G-7 partners, I propose to the heads of state and government to introduce temporary restriction on nonessential travel to the European Union," she said.
The restriction would be in place for 30 days, with the possibility of an extension. Long-term E.U. residents, family members of E.U. nationals, diplomats, people transporting goods, people commuting for work and people helping deal with the coronavirus outbreak would be exempt.