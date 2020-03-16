Is it safe to fly to visit ill, elderly parents?

U.S. states and major cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the state of Ohio is postponing it's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average of major U.S. stocks dropped almost 10 percent on Monday morning just after trading started for the week.
A long list of European nations that have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1,800 coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90,000 infections by the end of April.
The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 71, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Billie Eilish urges young fans to stay home
Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish is urging her younger fans to stay inside amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying the situation is “not a joke” and needs to be taken seriously.
In an Instagram story posted Monday afternoon, Eilish — who had to postpone several of her world tour dates because of the outbreak — said she feels that some younger people who haven’t seen the effect of the coronavirus with their own eyes are less likely to heed warnings to stay home and socially isolate.
“I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, like, all over the place going to the club or going to the beach or like just going out or hanging out and it’s really irresponsible,” Eilish, 18, said.
She added that at first, when she learned of COVID-19, she didn’t care about the virus, thinking she was young and “immune” but said she now understands the severity.
“I did not realize it’s not about me … it’s not about you. It’s about if you do happen to get it or you're near somebody who gets it and you don’t even get it, you can transfer it to someone who is much more weak,” Eilish said. “Don’t panic, but don’t be an idiot.”
Idris Elba says on Twitter that he tested positive
"Luther" actor Idris Elba said in a tweet Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Elba said in the tweet. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing."
Stop nonessential social contact, U.K. PM tells Britons
Brits need to stop nonessential social contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theaters and all unnecessary travel as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.
"Now is the time for everyone to stop nonessential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel," Johnson said at a news conference from Downing Street.
He said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus should isolate themselves along with their entire household for 14 days. Working at home, he said, should begin in earnest. "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can," Johnson said.
"It looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve, and without drastic action cases could double every five or six days," Johnson said.
Canada closing its borders to noncitizens
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Canada will be closing its borders to noncitizens.
Trudeau said there will be exceptions for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, notably, U.S. citizens. Trudeau implied the U.S. citizens exception could change, and said the order does not apply to permanent residents of Canada.
Canada has 339 reported cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, and one reported death.
Trudeau's announcement comes after many European nations enacted similar policies over the weekend to stem the spread of the virus.
Lone GOP congressman delays House coronavirus relief bill from moving to Senate
WASHINGTON — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is holding up the House-passed coronavirus relief bill and preventing it from being delivered to the Senate for a vote.
The House was expected to make technical corrections Monday to the bipartisan measure, passed by the House early Saturday, but Gohmert is insisting on reading them, a Democratic leadership aide confirmed to NBC News on Monday.
The technical corrections package has not yet been finalized and the House wants to pass it by unanimous consent because the House is on recess this week.
If one member stands in opposition, the House can’t send the bill to the Senate without bringing the entire House back from their districts to Washington for a vote. The Senate is currently in session this week, but schedules have been fluid because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Italy announces nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases, 2,158 dead
The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose to 27,980 Monday, including the dead and recovered, the country's Civil Protection Department chief, Angelo Borrelli, said.
The number had risen by more than 3,000 from the day before, Borrelli said. Nearly 350 more people had died, bringing the total number of dead to 2,158.
More than 400 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered to 2,749.
Just over 23,000 remain infected, and more than 11,000 are hospitalized. Nearly 2,000 of those hospitalized are in intensive care, while about 10,000 are isolated at home.
Nearly. 138,000 people in the country have been tested for coronavirus. Much of Italy remains on lockdown in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
The Department of Civil Protection released a map to show where cases have been confirmed.
The scene in Wuhan
'Nighthawks' in the time of coronavirus
With many bars and restaurants shut down, an edited version of Edward Hopper's famous painting "Nighthawks" has been making the rounds.
The original version of the edited picture can be found here.
Roche says it will work with FDA to test rheumatoid arthritis drug for use on coronavirus patients
Doctors in China have used an anti-inflammation drug to curb the effects of the coronavirus on critical patients, and now the maker of the drug says it is talking to the Food and Drug Administration about clinical trials.
Tocilizumab, sold under the name Actemra and made by the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, as well as certain types of juvenile arthritis.
Chinese doctors have used Tocilizumab to prevent an overreaction of the immune system that has led to organ failure and death in coronavirus patients. An initial clinical trial in China used Actemra in 20 severe COVID-19 cases. Nineteen of the patients were discharged from the hospital within two weeks and one got better, according to China’s National Health Commission. The drug has now been approved for use in China, but has not yet been approved in the United States.
Karsten Kleine, a spokesperson for Roche, told NBC News that the drug company “is in active discussions with the FDA, as well as government bodies and institutions around the world, to initiate clinical trials that evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.”
Amid crisis, NYC mayor commutes to the gym
Mayor Bill de Blasio may be telling his fellow New Yorkers to treat the coronavirus pandemic “like wartime,” but that’s not stopping him from hitting the gym.
The mayor — whose long, daily motorcade commute from his official Upper East Side mansion to his Park Slope YMCA has been criticized as wasteful — was spotted by reporters at his Brooklyn gymnasium on Monday morning, defying city advice for New Yorkers to act as if they’ve been exposed.
“The mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time,” a spokesman said afterwards, according to the New York Post. “That doesn’t change the fact that he is working around the clock to ensure the safety of New Yorkers.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered gymnasiums closed by 8 p.m. Monday. Asked about the mayor’s gym choice, the governor said: "He can be in the gym this morning. You can be in the gym this afternoon. You can be in the gym this evening” — just not after 8 pm.