The Dow Jones plunged nearly 3,000 points as U.S. states and major cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters to try and delay the spread of coronavirus.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the governor of Ohio is recommending postponing the state's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.
A long list of European nations that have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1,800 coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90,000 infections by the end of April.
The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 71, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
NYC mayor orders officials to seek facilities for medical use
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s ordered his team to “identify all facilities that can be utilized for medical use.”
He reiterated that 80 percent of people with the coronavirus won’t need to be hospitalized but said, “we will need massive medical capacity at a level this city has never seen before.”
Dow slides 3,000 points in worst day since 1987
Wall Street had a grisly start to the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding by 3,000 points to end the day at 20,186, just a few hundred points above where it was when President Donald Trump took office in 2017.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down by around 12 percent by Monday's closing bell. It was the worst day ever for the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index, and the worst points drop since 1987 for the S&P.
The massive sell-off came despite emergency action from the Federal Reserve on Sunday to shore up the economy by infusing markets and Main Street with easier access to cash.
The Dow closed at 19,732 on Jan. 19, 2017, the day before Trump was sworn in.
CDC worker tests positive
An employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The CDC confirmed the case Monday, and said the patient is in good condition and is "isolated to prevent spread of infection to others."
The staff member had not been directly involved with the response to the coronavirus, and had not been at work since March 6, the CDC said. It's not clear how the employee became infected.
Social distancing at the drive-thru
Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses
SEATTLE — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.
With a careful jab in a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle begin an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded from China and fanned across the globe.
Pennsylvania shuts down all non-essential businesses
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that he would order all non-essential businesses and services across the state to shut down as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"This isn't a decision I take lightly at all," Wolf told reporters. "It's one that I'm making because medical experts believe it is the only way to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients."
Wolf's order does not apply to municipal services such as trash collection or businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
"For example, if you need to go to the pharmacy, go to the pharmacy,” Wolf said. “But don’t stop at several other stores or places on the way in and make contact with a dozen other people.”
Trump advises Americans to avoid restaurants, schools in strongest coronavirus guidelines yet
President Donald Trump said Monday his administration's coronavirus task force updated its guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak.
He said the administration recommends all Americans, including young and healthy, should homeschool children, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, stop discretionary travel and avoid bars and restaurants.
"It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," he said.
The administration later clarified the guidelines are in effect for 15 days and may change after that time.
A day earlier, many states made similar guidelines mandatory.
Universal to stream newly released movies
Universal Pictures has said it will stream some newly released movies and one upcoming title, as many people are staying home and scores of movie theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Universal, owned by NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News, confirmed it will let customers watch “Trolls World Tour” on demand through a range of services including Apple, Amazon, Google and Fandango, among others. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 10.
The movies that are currently on theatrical release, including “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man,” and “Emma,” will cost $19.99 and will be available for a 48-hour rental period. Until now, theaters have been strict about keeping a 90-day period before movies are released for home viewing.
Disney released "Frozen 2" on its streaming service, Disney+, on Sunday — three months earlier than scheduled.
Indiana records first coronavirus death, U.S. death toll at 71
The state of Indiana has recorded its first coronavirus-related death on Monday, according to the state's health department.
An adult over the age of 60 died Monday morning at a Community Health Network hospital after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. The unidentified patient had an underlying medical condition, though the health department did not say what that was.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb encouraged state residents to stay home and follow the precautionary measures laid out by the state.
“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be — especially for some high-risk Hoosiers," Holcomb said on Monday.
The death of the Indiana patient brings the U.S. death toll to 71.
Baseball season pushed back eight weeks, per CDC guidance
Major League Baseball said Monday that the start of its season will be pushed back eight weeks, citing guidance from the CDC.