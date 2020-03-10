Western Europe and the U.S. were braced Tuesday morning for a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, as Italy continues to enforce an unprecedented country-wide lockdown in an attempt to mitigate the virus' spread.
Global markets were starting to readjust after Monday was declared Wall Street's worst since the financial crash of 2008, with the Dow Jones falling 2,000 points. In London the FTSE100 share index of leading companies fell to a three-year low as oil prices crashed.
Italy, which has extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, has confirmed more than 9,000 cases
Domestic measures continue to help prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S. with the cancellation of public events such as the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Florida, where 14 people had tested positive as of Monday night, was the latest state to declare a state of emergency.
Dutch prime minister fails to follow his own coronavirus advice
De Blasio: New York can't shut down over undue fear
Catalonian leaders meet amid coronavirus outbreak
Spain has emerged as another coronavirus hotspot, spurring leaders in the country to meet in an effort to stave off a widespread outbreak.
Miquel Buch, minister of the interior of Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, tweeted a picture of a meeting with President Quim Torra from a meeting held to discuss and monitor the coronavirus outbreak.
Harvard to move classes online
Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it would begin transitioning undergraduate and graduate classes online amid coronavirus fears.
In a statement to the school community, school president Larry Bacow said the school is hoping to have everyone transitioned to virtual learning by March 23, and is asking students to not return to campus after spring break. Students who must remain on campus will also take their classes remotely and should expect "severely limited on-campus activities and interactions," Bacow said.
Harvard is also banning non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people until the campus begins to clear out.
China's President Xi Jinping in Wuhan
Iran sees as spike of almost 900 new coronavirus cases
Almost 900 new coronavirus cases were reported by health officials in Iran Tuesday.
Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said there have been 881 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,042.
Meanwhile, the death toll reached 291, with 54 new deaths registered overnight.
Iran is one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic, along with Italy and South Korea.
Delta to make deep cuts as airline bookings decline sharply
Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that it will make deep cuts throughout its network to cut costs as coronavirus drives down demand for air travel.
The carrier’s announcement follows similar measures taken by American, United and JetBlue.
The Atlanta-based carrier said it is reducing its international flying by as much as 25 percent and domestic capacity between 10 percent and 15 percent.
Coronavirus is hard on older people — and scientists aren't sure why
Older adults appear to be more severely at risk from the new coronavirus, while young children seem to be largely spared — and understanding why could be crucial to treating people with the illness it causes, according to scientists.
Much remains unknown about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading around the world, but researchers have seized on a factor that seems to influence the severity of infections: the patient's age.
While that is not particularly surprising, the statistics show that young children have made up very few of the confirmed cases so far, a divergence that isn't true for every illness. Understanding that question could help researchers figure out how to treat the illness, particularly in the older populations that appear to be more susceptible to it.
E.U. Parliament president in self-isolation after travel to Italy
Davide Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, said Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home after recent travel to Italy.
"I have decided after having been in Italy over the last weekend, as a precaution, to follow the indicated measures and to exercise my function as president from my home in Brussels in compliance with the 14 days indicated by the health protocol," Sassoli said in a statement.
The European Parliament on Monday decided to shorten its monthly gathering due to coronavirus concerns. “COVID-19 obliges everyone to be responsible and to be cautious," Sassoli said, adding that the parliament will continue to exercise its duties.
The whole of Italy, which reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday, is on an unprecedented lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus.
New York City confirms 5 more coronavirus cases
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the city has confirmed five new coronavirus cases, with broader New York tri-state area cases now totaling more than 160.
The increase comes as the city takes action in hopes of halting community spread of the new coronavirus, including a request for people to stay off public transportation if possible.
The mayor, along with Governor Andrew Cuomo, have been vocal critics of the federal government's response to the coronavirus.