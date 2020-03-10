Western Europe and the U.S. were braced Tuesday morning for a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, as Italy continues to enforce an unprecedented country-wide lockdown in an attempt to mitigate the virus' spread.
Global markets were starting to readjust after Monday was declared Wall Street's worst since the financial crash of 2008, with the Dow Jones falling 2,000 points. In London the FTSE100 share index of leading companies fell to a three-year low as oil prices crashed.
Italy, which has extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, has confirmed more than 9,000 cases
Domestic measures continue to help prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S. with the cancellation of public events such as the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Florida, where 14 people had tested positive as of Monday night, was the latest state to declare a state of emergency.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Ohio ordering polling stations in senior centers and nursing facilities be relocated
Ohio is ordering polling stations to be relocated away from senior citizen nursing living and nursing facilities over concerns about the coronavirus. Their primary is March 17.
Italians wake up to empty streets after country put into quarantine
MILAN — Millions of Italians woke up to a virtual standstill on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in an attempt to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.
"We are normally serving offices, school students, tourists but without them around we're losing 70 percent of our income,” said Fabrizio Ticozzi, 60, who owns a bakery on one of the busiest streets in central Milan.
"We don’t know how long all this is going to last," added his wife, Carla.
Milan, Italy's usually humming fashion and financial capital, stood quiet. Those who did leave their homes to open their cafes and store fronts kept their distance, conscious of contracting the disease or running afoul of the government's quarantine rules.
Mayor of small French town defends Smurf gathering
While many parts of Europe are canceling large gatherings, the mayor of Landerneau, a small city on the western tip of France, recently allowed a group to host a gathering of 3,500 people dressed as Smurfs — a world record.
The mayor, Patrick Leclerc, told Agence France-Presse that he does not regret his decision. "We must not stop living... it was the chance to say that we are alive," he said.
Many major events in Europe have already been canceled. Italy has banned all large gatherings including sporting events.
Wash your hands to your favorite song
With people focusing on better hand-washing technique, the guidance is to sing "Happy Birthday" twice to ensure a good, thorough cleaning.
But that song gets old. So am enterprising developer created WashYourLyrics.com, which will put the words to your favorite song to proper hand-washing routine.
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" works particularly well.
Capitol should close its doors to visitors: Congressman
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had a one-word response when asked if it was time the Capitol be closed to visitors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.
"Yes," he said.
Dutch prime minister fails to follow his own coronavirus advice
Watch: Dutch prime minister fails to follow his own coronavirus adviceMarch 10, 202000:29
De Blasio: New York can't shut down over undue fear
De Blasio: New York can't shut down over undue fearMarch 10, 202006:31
Catalonian leaders meet amid coronavirus outbreak
Spain has emerged as another coronavirus hotspot, spurring leaders in the country to meet in an effort to stave off a widespread outbreak.
Miquel Buch, minister of the interior of Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, tweeted a picture of a meeting with President Quim Torra from a meeting held to discuss and monitor the coronavirus outbreak.
Harvard to move classes online
Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it would begin transitioning undergraduate and graduate classes online amid coronavirus fears.
In a statement to the school community, school president Larry Bacow said the school is hoping to have everyone transitioned to virtual learning by March 23, and is asking students to not return to campus after spring break. Students who must remain on campus will also take their classes remotely and should expect "severely limited on-campus activities and interactions," Bacow said.
Harvard is also banning non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people until the campus begins to clear out.