Western Europe and the U.S. braced Tuesday morning for a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, as Italy continued to enforce an unprecedented, country-wide lockdown in an attempt to mitigate the virus' spread.
Global markets were starting to readjust after Monday was declared Wall Street's worst since the financial crash of 2008, with the Dow Jones falling 2,000 points. In London, the FTSE100 share index of leading companies fell to a three-year low as oil prices crashed.
Italy, which has extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, has confirmed more than 9,000 cases
Domestic measures continue to help prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S. with the cancellation of public events such as the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Florida, where 14 people had tested positive as of Monday night, was the latest state to declare a state of emergency.
N. Carolina declares state of emergency after number of cases grows
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cooper, a Democrat, said seven people in the state had tested positive for the illness. He said he believed the emergency declaration would help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of people infected.
“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that,” he said in a statement.
Jamaica confirms its first coronavirus case
Jamaican officials said they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the Caribbean island Tuesday.
Christoper Tufton, Jamaica's minister of health, said Tuesday that the patient had received medical care on March 9 and has been isolated ever since based on her travel history and symptoms. She was believed to have caught the disease while overseas and the diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday.
The country has informed the patient and her family members, and officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed and expanding its public health measures, Tufton said.
L.A. Times Festival of Books postponed
American University moves classes online in reaction to outbreak
American University in Washington, D.C., will move its classes online until April 3 in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Tuesday.
Administrators also said they would be extending spring break, which started on Monday, until March 17 to prepare students and teachers for the shift to an online classroom.
The campus will remain open and operational, however, offering counseling services and academic advising to its students.
Ohio moves upcoming primary polling locations to address coronavirus fears
Ohio will move polling places from senior housing facilities to address fears of exposure to the coronavirus, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday.
At least 128 polling locations across the state will have to be relocated by Ohio's primary vote on March 17, a spokesperson said.
"Yesterday I ordered all 88 counties to relocate any polling locations from senior residential facilities to alternate locations. Obviously, that's a big step and requires a lot of work, and our county boards of elections are working to do that as we speak," Rose said in a press conference.
All registered voters in Ohio can vote early or request an absentee ballot, and LaRose also encouraged registered voters to use those options to avoid further exposure. The state is also working to provide hand sanitizer and wipes for polling locations, LaRose said. Voters have until Saturday at noon to request an absentee ballot.
Coronavirus is closing more schools. What happens to kids who depend on school lunches?
Over the next two weeks, 23,000 students in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle are learning from home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak gripping Washington state and rippling across the country.
But with students' daily routines thrown for a loop, another immediate challenge has surfaced for school officials: How do you make sure every child has access to lunch?
Italy death toll jumps to 631
The death toll in Italy now stands at 631 people, according to Angelo Borrelli, the chief of Italy's Civil Protection Authority.
The total number of cases in the country is now 10,149. In total, 60,761 people have been tested for the coronavirus there.
Couple on Grand Princess cruise ship file $1 million lawsuit
A couple who was aboard a cruise ship on which some passengers were infected with coronavirus filed a $1 million lawsuit against the cruise line, alleging it exposed them to the disease.
Ronald Weissberger, 74, and his wife, Eva Weissberger, 69, of Broward County, Florida, boarded the Grand Princess in San Francisco on Feb. 21 for what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation to Hawaii.
The ship was on its way back to California when it was required on March 4 to anchor off the coast after people on the vessel tested positive for coronavirus.